eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Post Register
Rigby receives approval of $2 million for Annis Highway improvement
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) approved, after a couple of years, the federal aid for the City of Rigby’s Annis Highway Improvement project in the amount of $2,291,000. At the Rigby City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Datwyler announced that with this amount awarded to the city, LHTAC...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Post Register
Jefferson County denies reconsiderations for denied zone changes in the county
Several county residents attended the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 9 to speak in favor of and against two separate zone change reconsiderations, which were both ultimately denied. Nathan Stinger, with Stinger Investments, who owns the current Cedar Cove Subdivision came before the board seeking a reconsideration...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
svinews.com
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Post Register
The Hang Out offers new place to hang out
A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently. The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages.
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Thunder Ridge holds off Rigby in district showdown
RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.
kool965.com
3 things to know this morning – January 17, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
Post Register
Opinion: CEI fails to get passing grade in enrollment
In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8% in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.
UPS driver dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on January 13, 2023, on southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries. Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
eastidahonews.com
