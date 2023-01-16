Pet of the week

+ Follow

ABOUT

The Ashland Daily Press can trace its beginnings to the summer of 1872, when Sam Fifield began printing the Weekly Press. The first edition of The Daily Press then came out on March 5, 1888. Fifield soon lost interest in the paper and sold the operation to Joe Chapple. The Daily Press business was soon left in to his brother, John C. Chapple, who had started working at the paper in 1890 at the age of 15. The paper was sold to J.T. Hooper in 1910, and then again to a Milwaukee businessman named Green. He, in turn, sold it back to Myrta Chapple, John’s wife, and John spent 56 years working every job from printer’s devil to publisher until his death in 1946. Myrta worked on the paper until the early 1950s and upon her death in 1973, she had one of the longest newspaper careers of any woman in the nation. Their son John B. Chapple worked as a newspaperman at The Daily Press for 75 years, from 1925 through his death in 1989, when he still was contributing stories. The Daily Press was sold to Morgan Murphy’s Superior Telegram in 1956, and in 1996, the paper became part of Murphy McGinnis Media. On Jan. 31, 2003, Superior Publishing — an affiliate of investment firm MCG Capital Corporation — purchased the firm. American Consolidated Media bought the newspaper in 2007. On March 14, 2014, The Daily Press was among the papers acquired from ACM by the Adams Publishing Group. As part of the APG Media of Wisconsin group, the Ashland Daily Press is part of six subscription newspapers and eight shoppers in that region.