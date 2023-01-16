ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn, WI

Pet of the week

Hi everyone, I’m Spirit. I’ve been at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue for a few months now, decompressing since being found taped inside a box and left outside in the heat. I was named Spirit as everyone thinks I must have had spirit to get through that. I’m friendly and can be a bit slow to trust and give consent so am looking for a patient, kind, and quiet home. I’d even accept a foster home as I’m eager to leave the rescue. Please give me a chance!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

Ashland, WI
