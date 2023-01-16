Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Investigating Shots Fired Following Road Rage Incident
Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired following a road rage incident that occurred in New Castle yesterday morning. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., troopers began investigating […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Shots Fired Following Road Rage Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred in the Wilmington area early Thursday morning. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a male suspect entered the 7-11 convenience store located at 220 South Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, and approached the sales counter. The suspect displayed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Reamer Avenue. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man
The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred yesterday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is described as a...
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with theft of a motor vehicle after an incident early Thursday morning. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:44 a.m., troopers...
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency...
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
VIDEO | Arrest made in 2015 shooting death that ignited Wilmington gang war
An arrest has been made for a January 2015 shooting death of a teenager, a homicide that ignited a long, bloody war between two gangs in Wilmington. Jordan Ellerbe was 16 years old when he was gunned down in the Hilltop neighborhood. The violence escalated between the gangs Shoot to Kill and Only My Brothers.
Attempted murder charge filed after man shot near courthouse in Philadelphia
Authorities said 44-year-old Anthony Lombardo of Bristol got out and approached the officer with a large kitchen knife in his hand. Federal authorities say a man shot and wounded by a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia was armed with two knives and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
Video shows deadly high speed police chase in Cecil County on New Year's Eve
Video footage has been released of a deadly high speed police chase in Cecil County on New Year's Eve. Maryland State Police were initially alerted about someone driving erratically on I-95.
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Wanted Dover man arrested
DOVER, Del. – A wanted Dover man is behind bars following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 405 Country Drive that was associated with a man wanted for domestic related charges, identified as 22-year-old Jahheam Taylor. The search led to the recovery of 1,144.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging material, $3,001, and ammunition.
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
Young man killed after shootout erupts on street corner in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Tuesday night shooting is now a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. Police say a man walked up and shot the man in the thigh at the corner of Frankford and Foulkroud streets around 9:30 p.m. A shootout ensued when the victim started...
