ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 Planes Nearly Crash At JFK Airport; Investigation Launched

By Jason Hall
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0970Wt_0kGa1o4R00
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

An investigation has been launched after two planes nearly crashed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York Friday (January 13) night, the Federal Aviation Administration announced via NBC News .

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane was set to depart at around 8:45 p.m. when air controllers noticed an American Airlines Boeing 777 plane crossing in front of it and frantically ordered to cancel take off clearance.

″Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller is heard saying in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications made by LiveATC , which monitors and shares flight communications.

The Delta plane came to an abrupt stop and successfully avoided a collision with the American plane, which was about 1,000 feet away as it crossed an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA.

"It was like a split second of panic that resulted in this audible reaction on the plane," said Brian Healy, a passenger on the Delta flight, via NBC News . "I felt the adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop."

The Delta flight had 145 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane returned to the gate and customers had to deplane.

The flight was delayed overnight due to crew resources and departed the following day just prior to 10:20 a.m.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s No. 1 priority," Delta said in response to the situation, adding it would "work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
iheart.com

WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes

At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gut-wrenching video shows plane moments before fatal Nepal crash killing 68

Moments after an aircraft crashed in Nepal Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 passengers aboard, gut-wrenching footage showed the plane engulfed in flames, and black smoke billowing above the wreckage. Clips of the horrifying aftermath posted online showed the wreckage still ablaze as rescue workers recovered bodies from a gorge the plane crashed into while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The chilling images showed scores of rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and onlookers gathered at the site of the crash — the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Other...
traveltomorrow.com

Last moments inside crashing Nepal plane caught on Facebook live video

On Sunday Morning, a Yeti Airline plane headed to Pokhara Airport from Kathmandu plunged in what is believed to be Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years. At this moment, at least 68 of the 72 passengers are confirmed dead, but none are believed to have been able to survive, making this Nepal’s deadliest plane crash since 1992, when 167 people died aboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
TheDailyBeast

Nepal Plane Crash Passenger Who Livestreamed Disaster Was Father of Three

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.The airline passenger who livestreamed from inside a plane in Nepal in the seconds before it crashed over the weekend was an Indian man traveling with friends, according to a report. Sonu Jaiswal was one of the 72 people on board the flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara that slammed into the ground as it was coming into land on Sunday—local authorities believe no one survived. Jaiswal, a father of three, was one of four friends from Ghazipur in India who had traveled to Nepal to pray at a...
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
TODAY.com

Wrong turn by pilot led to near-collision at JFK runway

With urgency in their voices, air traffic controllers can be heard ordering a Delta Airlines and an American Airlines plane to stop with just seconds to spare before a near-collision on a runway. The incident is now under two federal investigations. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023.
New York Post

Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
The Independent

Nepal crash: Airport had no instrument landing system

The newly opened airport in Nepal where a Yeti Airlines plane was attempting to land when it crashed over the weekend, killing all 72 on board, did not have a functioning instrument landing system that guides planes to the runway, an official said Thursday. Aviation safety experts said it reflects the Himalayan country's poor air safety record, although the cause of the accident has not been determined.Jagannath Niroula, a spokesperson for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, said Pokhara International Airport’s instrument landing system will not be working until Feb. 26 -- 56 days after the airport began operations on Jan....
The Hill

Top pilots union lobbyist dies in plane crash

Johnathan Benton, the Allied Pilots Association’s longtime top advocate in the nation’s capital, died in a plane crash on Monday, according to the pilots union. He was 53 years old. Benton was one of two people onboard a Piper PA-32 aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from a regional airport in Bethany, Okla. The other victim…
BETHANY, OK
Aviation International News

No Witnesses, Video for Fatal Bell 407 Gulf Crash

The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the December 29 crash of a Rotorcraft Leasing Bell 407 at the West Delta 106 energy platform helipad in the Gulf of Mexico, off the Louisiana coast. It crashed on takeoff, killing the pilot and three passengers. The report catalogs physical evidence...
LOUISIANA STATE
thejetsettingfamily.com

Global Entry vs Mobile Passport

We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy