New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties
A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
Stately Tudor-style home in rural setting not far from Harrisburg for $875K: Cool Spaces
With five bedrooms, finished lower level and detached four-car garage with workshop, this 5,150-square-foot home offers plenty of space. It’s located in rural Dauphin County on 5.3 acres with the solitude of country living, close to Central Dauphin High School, while only minutes from Harrisburg.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live.
Lancaster Farming
Apple Grower Honors Father’s Last Request with PA Farm Show Wins
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dwight Mickey spent his time at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show baking countless trays of apple cider donuts and lightly dusting each one with a cinnamon sugar mixture – just as he has for years. But at this year’s show, Mickey went about the routine task...
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
Rail Haus, Dover’s Newest Beer Garden, Set to Open By This Summer
The German-inspired beer garden will be a breath of fresh air for the growing Dover community, evidenced by the robust support owner Donny Legans has received from residents and government officials alike.
Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility
A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
pahomepage.com
Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
Truck crash closes ramp in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
FOX43.com
Success With Honor completes financial contracts with Penn State athletes in all 31 sports
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions are trying to compete nationally on the field and off. The Success With Honor name, image and likeness (NIL) collective that supports Penn State is doing their part to help the athletic programs keep pace and exceed their competitors. Success With Honor...
