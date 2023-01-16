ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, PA

echo-pilot.com

New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties

A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County

10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility

A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Truck crash closes ramp in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
UNION COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer crash closes ramp in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

