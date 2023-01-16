Read full article on original website
What’s the Weirdest One-Off Car Ever Built?
Believe it or not, just about every car maker has a fun side. Car companies have teams of designers and engineers that just want to break all the rules and create something that’s a bit bonkers. Their outlet for such creativity is in the show cars, concepts and one-off builds that carmakers wheel out from time to time to grab a few headlines.
Zak Brown on Building the McLaren Extended Universe: 'We've Created a Good, Fun Environment'
Since Zak Brown took control of the McLaren Racing program in 2018, he’s been hellbent on expanding the team’s historic portfolio to encompass just about, well, everything. From a focus on Formula 1, we’ve seen a McLaren expansion into IndyCar, Extreme E, and, most recently, Formula E, with the program signing up much of motorsport’s most promising talent. What is it, though, about McLaren that actually works?
Inside Audi's Doomed Second Attempt at the Dakar Rally
On the eve of the final stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally, the bivouac is eerily quiet. This is the event’s roving center of operations, trucks and tents and everything else that the competitors leave behind every morning, only to find it again in the evening, reconstructed in a completely different location. After nearly 3,000 racing miles, the air of exhaustion is palpable.
Winnebago Turned Ford’s E-Transit Into an Electric Adventure Van
“Take only photos, leave only footprints” is a corny saying I like batting around every time I head out into the wilderness. It’s all about leaving nature where nature belongs and heading home without a trace. But if your only method of getting into the countryside means leaving a cloud of toxic gases in your wake, can anyone ever really stick to this cheesy mantra?
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Can Turn off Its Front-Axle Motor for Better Burnouts
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is finally here, and while the words “all-wheel-drive hybrid” might not get your heart racing, we have a feeling the E-Ray’s 655 hp and 2.5-second zero-to-60 time probably will. It’s certainly not as track-focused as the Corvette Z06, but that’s the point. It’s a super powerful Corvette for people who probably won’t take their car to the track. But what about the burnouts? Surely, Chevy knows people are going to want to do burnouts, right?
The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Visualizer Is Up for Real This Time
In December of last year, several Corvette forums noticed the E-Ray visualizer had gone live prematurely. Several people were able to get screenshots before Chevrolet took it down, giving us all an idea of what options would be available. Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has been officially revealed, though, the visualizer is back online and ready for your dream car-customizing enjoyment.
At $38,000, Is This 1995 Jeep Wrangler Sahara a Just Desert?
The Sahara Desert is generally sandy brown, just like the top on today’s Nice Price or No Dice Sahara Wrangler, the body of which is also oasis green. It comes freshly serviced and is presented in as-new condition. Will its price, however, prove an insurmountable sand trap?. A desolate...
Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With Some Kind of Stainless Steel Scratch Remover
If you weren’t aware, the extremely real Tesla Cybertruck was designed with inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. That means hard edges, angles, and —most importantly — that smooth, unpainted stainless steel finish. But as anyone who’s ever owned a stainless steel fridge knows, that stuff is fragile....
The Alfa Romeo Tonale Starts At $44,995, Can Now Be Preordered
Last year, when Alfa Romeo announced the Tonale crossover, it sent a jolt through the automotive world. Thousands of voices on car websites and social media, all crying out in perfect unison: “Yeah that sure is another crossover, huh.” After years of teases, it was finally here — one of the cars of all time.
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is for Rich Buyers Who Don't Do Track Days
Last week, I flew to Detroit to get a sneak peek at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid Corvette and the first all-wheel-drive vehicle to wear the Corvette badge. Chevy says the E-Ray, which made its official debut today, is the quickest-accelerating Corvette in history, ripping from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. But the hybrid Vette wasn’t designed to be a track monster. In fact, it’s basically intended to prevent people from wandering into a dealer and buying a Z06 they can’t really use.
At $27,999, Could This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Get You on its Team?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice special edition Toyota FJ Cruiser says they’ll accept Bitcoin in exchange for the title. We’ll have to decide what the heck that might mean in cold, hard cash. In the 1985 comedy Volunteers, Tom Hanks plays a pompous...
Ford Doesn't Want to Drag Out its European EV Partnership With Volkswagen
Ford and Volkswagen’s many fruitful years of partnership already appear to be winding down, the class action trial over Elon Musk’s infamous tweet kicks off today and Renault and Nissan continue to go through it. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for January 17, 2023.
At $3,999, Is This 1972 MGB-GT a Project With Potential?
The amazing thing about today’s Nice Price or No Dice MGB-GT is that while it’s a project, pretty much every part of it is readily available. Let’s see if it’s priced well enough to get someone to part with its asking price. While yesterday’s 2012 Toyota...
Mazda Wants a Rotary-Equipped Sports Car as Badly as We Do
The Mazda MX-30 R-EV marks the first Mazda — or indeed any passenger car — with a rotary engine since the beautiful, broken Mazda RX-8. In the context of the MX-30, the engine isn’t powering the wheels, but rather charging the compact crossover’s battery. And if things go well for the Hiroshima-based automaker as it electrifies its entire range, it may even once again apply the latest and greatest in rotary technology to a new sports car.
McLaren's Next Goal Might Be the World Endurance Championship
McLaren Racing’s growth in the past decade has been astonishing. From a Formula 1 team sprung efforts in IndyCar, Extreme E, and Formula E — and that very well could be just the beginning. In fact, Zak Brown already has his eye on the next big prize: the World Endurance Championship.
AMG Says Don't Expect Another Hypercar Like the One Any Time Soon
The world first caught wind of the Mercedes-AMG One way back in 2017, but the production version wasn’t formally introduced until last year. That’s because the engineering team had to harness literal magic to make the thing road legal per Europe’s existing emissions regulations. The solution was an extensive exhaust cleaning system immersed in the complex web of energy that underpins the Formula 1-inspired hypercar.
Aston Martin Bids Farewell to the DBS With its Most Powerful Car Ever
In its current guise, the Aston Martin DBS has been around for a while now. It burst onto the scene in 2018 and has been winning the hearts and minds of rich people ever since. Now, its time is drawing to an end, and Aston Martin will soon cease production of its third model to wear the DBS badge. But it won’t be going quiet into that good night.
Ford Is Giving $2,500 to Bronco Buyers Who Cancel and Change Their Orders
Ford’s supply chain constraints are forcing the automaker to get creative about Bronco sales. Ford is giving $2,500 in discounts to Bronco buyers who agree to cancel their original orders and place new orders on Bronco trims that work around Ford’s current lack of supply. The discount will...
Why the Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray Doesn't Have a Charging Port
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray achieves a lot of Corvette firsts. It’s the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. It’s got a lithium-ion battery tucked between the seats. It even offers Stealth Mode for silent all-electric propulsion, so you don’t wake the neighbors with that 6.2-liter small-block V8. But there’s one thing the E-Ray doesn’t have: A charging port. So why didn’t Chevy make the first hybrid Corvette a plug-in?
