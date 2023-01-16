ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

By STEVE REED
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 2022. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching searches.

Steve Wilks was the Panthers interim head coach this season and Al Holcomb the interim defensive coordinator.

The 59-year-old Payton is expected to be a hot commodity among NFL teams searching for stability at the coaching position.

He could be particularly pricey for Panthers owner David Tepper to land given the Panthers are in the same division as the Saints and face them twice a season. New Orleans would likely receive significant draft pick compensation before agreeing to allow Payton to join the Panthers.

Payton won the NFC South seven times with the Saints and the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, amassing a 152-89 record.

Fangio previously worked as the Panthers defensive coordinator more than two decades ago from 1995 to 1998.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

