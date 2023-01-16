Read full article on original website
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
Family nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth Internal Medicine in Hamlet
HAMLET — FirstHealth Internal Medicine is pleased to welcome Laura Snead, FNP to the clinic located at 222 West Main St. in Hamlet. She joins the practice of Luiz M. Nascimento, M.D., and Diane Brown, ANP. Snead has worked in urgent care, emergency care, ICU and home care and brings more than 10 years of nursing experience.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
Commissioners vote to allow mobile home expansion near 100-year-old farm
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Commissioners gave T D Pate Investments owner the go-ahead Tuesday to more than double the capacity of hi
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
WFAE.org
Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina
It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers. In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'
Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School told students and families that a teacher died Monday night.
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
State Auditor Beth Wood charged in hit-and-run case
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, is facing misdemeanor charges for hit and run, leaving the scene and property damage.
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
