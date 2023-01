Like a wedding gatecrasher surreptitiously eyeing up the buffet spread, I’m forever looking for an excuse to join a party and grab a plate. As the year of the tiger wanes, and the rabbit beckons (and a water one at that), this coming weekend sees several places around the Wasatch mark the Spring Festival. With that in mind, here’s some food for thought.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO