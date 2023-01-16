ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Al Michaels calls criticism of his playoff broadcast with Tony Dungy 'internet compost'

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8NUQ_0kGZz1Ul00

Announcer Al Michaels called his first game with with former NFL player and coach Tony Dungy on Saturday, the epic wild-card game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. And he has no time or patience for people who didn't like the energy of NBC's newest broadcast pairing.

In a text conversation with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Michaels brushed away criticism and defended the tone of the broadcast despite the internet's seeming dissatisfaction.

"Very happy," Michaels texted Marchand about the broadcast. "Had never worked with Tony and it felt extremely comfortable. Was like doing two different games. First half/second half. Tons of fascinating strategy. Nothing like postseason in any sport. Must have gotten a hundred texts from folks who were very happy to see me back on NBC. Read some comments that we didn't sound excited enough. Internet compost! You know me as well as anyone — no screaming, no yelling, no hollering. It's TELEVISION! Ellipses and captions are [sufficient] when pictures tell the story. I'm not doing a game for over-the-top YouTube hits."

For anyone who might be confused, calling fan criticism "internet compost" is just nicer-sounding way to say that he thinks fan opinions are trash, specifically fan opinions from the internet.

Michaels addressed the criticism that the broadcast was low energy, largely blaming the game itself for not being interesting enough to get excited about (until the Jags started their comeback, that is).

I thought the energy was much better once Jax made it a game. 27-0 makes it difficult to make it sound like more than it is. One of the things that I think makes Tony good is that he doesn't overtalk and load it up with unneeded blather. He's measured, but almost everything he says has relevance and poignancy. A lot of folks who understand this industry are annoyed with the over-the-top yelling that makes a game sound like an offshoot of talk radio. I'm in that corner, but there are others who obviously think otherwise.

Michaels and Dungy's low energy broadcast

Michaels and Dungy's first outing as a broadcast team happened to be one of the most exciting games of super wild-card weekend, the battle between the Jags and Chargers. The Chargers jumped out to an early 27-0 lead only to watch it evaporate in the second half as quarterback Trevor Lawrence righted the ship after throwing four interceptions. The Jags came all the way back to win the game 31-30 on a walk-off field goal.

It was a thrilling four quarters, but Michaels and Dungy sounded like they were calling a midseason battle between two teams that had already been eliminated from the playoffs. During many of the game's most exciting moments, they sounded like they were watching paint dry or grass grow. And fans definitely noticed.

It's important to be fair to Michaels and Dungy. They'd never been paired together before, and chemistry between broadcasters isn't always instant. Improvement can take time, which Michaels himself admitted in his conversation with Marchand.

But the most disappointing aspect of the broadcast is that we know what the 78-year-old Michaels sounded like when he was at his best, when his MO as a broadcaster was about meeting the moment and not belittling talk radio hosts and YouTube watchers.

His best and most memorable call (which also might be the greatest call in the history of sports broadcasting) is his unrestrained glee and excitement while saying "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" as time ran out during the US hockey team's improbable win over Russia in the 1980 Olympics. It included a decent amount of yelling, hollering, and screaming, all the things Michaels said he does not include in his game calls.

No one's asking for that level of excitement and engagement every game, but it would help if Michaels and Dungy could at least sound like they're happy to be there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired Following Playoff Loss

The Chargers are making coaching changes, but not the one most fans were expecting.  It appears head coach Brandon Staley is getting another year. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, however, is not.  The Chargers fired Lombardi on Tuesday. They also relieved passing game coordinator and ...
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Buccaneers Wide Receiver Today

During the final minutes of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game on Monday night, Russell Gage was taken off the field in a stretcher. This happened after he suffered a brutal hit to his head/neck area.   Gage tried to get up a few times but he was unable to. It was a really scary moment for ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown

Being an announcer on NFL games is not an easy job, and Troy Aikman knows that well. Once you get into sharing opinions on strategy, things can backfire as they did for Aikman. Aikman and Joe Buck were on the call for the Monday night NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and... The post Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies

Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

What Could Falcons Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, but with the team likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met, a trade is the likeliest avenue for the former NFL MVP to change teams this offseason. A team that could pull the trigger and make...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
153K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy