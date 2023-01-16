Read full article on original website
Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK
LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence
[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack
RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
Moore County authorities remain in dark about culprits of substation attacks
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pete’s Family Restaurant couldn’t cook up any smothered pork chops for four days in December. The Moore County eatery was left in the dark along with more than 45,000 other Duke Energy customers on Dec. 3. “It was a disaster, you know. People got upset,” Pete Kajouras, owner of the restaurant, […]
Rockingham honors Bowe with commemorative day
ROCKINGHAM — Dante Bowe’s day was made Saturday — literally. Mayor John Hutchinson honored the Grammy Award winner and Rockingham native with a proclamation declaring Jan. 14, 2023 as Dante Bowe Day. The announcement was made on the steps of the old courthouse following the annual MLK...
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
Medical cannabis crusade continues for Richmond County veteran
ROCKINGHAM — Army veteran Perry Parks is tired of being considered a criminal because of his choice of medical treatment. Parks, who served nearly 30 years including as a helicopter pilot during the war in Vietnam and a stint with the N.C. National Guard, uses cannabis as medicine. He...
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage
EnergyUnited said that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to a problem at the substation in Randolph County.
OBITUARY: Eileen J. David
HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White
ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated...
Author, musician returns to Fayetteville to share first novel
When Brendan Slocumb sat down to write his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” in the summer of 2020, he had but one goal: He hoped at least one person liked it. Over a year since its publication, “The Violin Conspiracy” has garnered rave reviews, was named by Penguin Random House as a “Must-Read Book” of 2022, and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. It’s safe to say his furtive goal has been met and exceeded — a fact the Fayetteville native still can’t quite believe.
Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center Grand Opening Jan. 31
Drug Free Moore County announces the grand opening of its new office, Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center, in Robbins on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The address is 116 S Middleton Street. They offer prevention, treatment, coaching/peer support, harm reduction and more. They look forward to serving an additional community...
Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina
It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers. In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
OBITUARY: Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman
HAMLET — Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. She was born March 18, 1966 in Richmond County, daughter of the late George Lewis O’Quinn and Ruth Floyd Jordan. Lynn previously worked in shipping in...
