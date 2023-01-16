ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC



Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK

LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
hokenews.com

Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence

[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack

RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
RALEIGH, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White

ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Author, musician returns to Fayetteville to share first novel

When Brendan Slocumb sat down to write his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” in the summer of 2020, he had but one goal: He hoped at least one person liked it. Over a year since its publication, “The Violin Conspiracy” has garnered rave reviews, was named by Penguin Random House as a “Must-Read Book” of 2022, and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. It’s safe to say his furtive goal has been met and exceeded — a fact the Fayetteville native still can’t quite believe.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center Grand Opening Jan. 31

Drug Free Moore County announces the grand opening of its new office, Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center, in Robbins on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The address is 116 S Middleton Street. They offer prevention, treatment, coaching/peer support, harm reduction and more. They look forward to serving an additional community...
ROBBINS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman

HAMLET — Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. She was born March 18, 1966 in Richmond County, daughter of the late George Lewis O’Quinn and Ruth Floyd Jordan. Lynn previously worked in shipping in...
HAMLET, NC

