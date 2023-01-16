Read full article on original website
Susan H. Prins
Susan H. Prins age 95, of Holland, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at an area care center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel in 1999. Sue was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church and operated the Cozy Warm Fire Company with her husband for many years.
Holland Police Log January 18-19, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
BC and Kalamazoo school officials decide to allow family members to attend basketball games
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Officials with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Public Schools have released an amended plan concerning fans at high school basketball games. After issuing a total ban last week following a shooting incident outside of C.W. Post Field last October during Battle Creek Central’s game against Kalamazoo Central, the two districts announced on Tuesday that student-athletes will get four tickets each for family members to attend the games.
Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
Deputies Called to Grand Haven High Due to “Altercation” at Girls’ Basketball Game
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – The emotions and passions that naturally occur through athletic competition apparently went overboard at Grand Haven High School on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies had to be be called around 8:15 PM to the...
Zeeland City Council Meets Again on a Tuesday Night
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 17, 2023) – Due to Monday being a legal holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Zeeland City Council has pushed back its biweekly business meeting 24 hours. It’s the second time in three weeks that holidays have compelled the governing panel of...
No Injuries Reported in Holland House Fire
HOLLAND., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 17, 2023) – No injuries were reported after a house fire in Holland on Tuesday evening. According to Department of Public Safety Fire Operations Captain Chris Tinney, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West 17th Street, west of Van Raalte Avenue, at 5:15 PM. They found flames coming from a kitchen and brought the blaze under control.
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
Jenison Man Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Building
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 19, 2023) – An 89-year-old Jenison man was hospitalized after crashing his sedan into a professional building on Thursday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the unnamed motorist had pulled into the parking lot of Lifetime Eyecare off of Baldwin Street west of Cottonwood Boulevard around 1 PM when lost control of his vehicle and drove into the front of the building. He was taken to an undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment of minor injuries, while no one inside was hurt.
