shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville tops Franklin Central for third-straight win
With its leading scorer in foul trouble early, Shelbyville teetered on the brink of being left behind by a one-win Franklin Central squad. On Tuesday at William L. Garrett Gymnasium, Shelbyville rallied from an early 10-point deficit, built a 7-point lead of its own then had to hold off a furious rally from the Flashes to secure a 60-57 victory.
shelbycountypost.com
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Shelbyville boys swimming falls just short of Senior Night win over Greenwood
Shelbyville boys swimming came up five points short of securing a Senior Night win Tuesday against Greenwood. At Shelbyville, the Woodmen prevailed 79-74 over the Golden Bears. Greenwood put together a 119-54 win in the girls meet. In the boys meet, Shelbyville earned first-place points in the 200 medley relay...
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Langkabel helps Marian avenge earlier loss to St. Francis
Hayden Langkabel scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out two assists Wednesday for Marian in an 80-69 win at St. Francis (Ind.). The win avenged a recent loss to St. Francis and improved the Knights to 16-4 this season and 6-4 against Crossroads League opponents. On Saturday,...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Morristown gymnastics tops Shelbyville, Indianapolis Lutheran
With Oakleigh Goedde and Remi Spicklemire finishing second and third, respectively, in the all-around competition, Morristown gymnastics defeated Shelbyville and Indianapolis Lutheran Monday night at the Bee Hive. Lutheran’s Penelope Morrow won the all-around with a score of 31.85. Goedde was runner-up at 31.0, followed by Spicklemire (28.2), Shelbyville’s...
shelbycountypost.com
Register now for Shelby County Babe Ruth Baseball leagues
Spring registration is now open for Shelby County Babe Ruth Baseball. Registration can be completed for all age divisions online through the organization’s new website at shelbybr.com. Shelby County Babe Ruth offers five age divisions for boys and girls: T-ball (ages 4-5), Pee Wee (6), Rookie (7-8), Minor (9-10)...
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
thedailyhoosier.com
A few more IU football departures via the portal over the last couple weeks
The transfer portal continues to be a two-way street for Indiana. While there has been plenty of positive news lately, the Hoosiers have seen multiple key players from the 2022 squad announce their intent to leave IU over the last few weeks. This might be the end of the portal...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
shelbycountypost.com
Virgil Wayne Marion, 72, of Fairland
Virgil Wayne Marion, 72, of Fairland, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born January 10, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky to Irma Marion. Not only was he in the US Army, he was a jack of all trades and retired to Kentucky until...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”
Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
shelbycountypost.com
Mary Ann Stiers, 87, of Shelbyville
Mary Ann Stiers, age 87, of Shelbyville, died at 12:25 pm on January 16, 2023, at Heritage House of Shelbyville. Mrs. Stiers was born December 23, 1935, in Russell Springs, Kentucky. She was the daughter of William R. Brown and Flora W. (Bennett) Brown. She was married on April 30, 1954 to Paul D. Stiers and he survives. No children were born to the marriage.
WLFI.com
'Oh, another one': Purdue student reacts to IU student stabbing
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
WISH-TV
How a former grocery store’s freezer section will make way for race cars
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — When Marsh closed their Brownsburg supermarket in 2017, it was one of 11 stores that Kroger bought. It is also one of five stores that Kroger decided not to keep open. “Brownsburg is a racing community and we are excited to be a part of...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
