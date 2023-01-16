Karla J. Squier, a long-time activist and campaign aide in the Essex County and New Jersey Republican Party, died Monday, January 16, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 91. Ms. Squier, who lived in Maplewood for many years, was the deputy superintendent and superintendent of elections in Essex County in the 1980s. She was also a Republican State Committeewoman, a member of the Essex County Republican Committee, and Maplewood Republican chairwoman. A close friend and ally of former Gov. Thomas H. Kean Sr., Ms. Squier was involved in his many campaigns for office beginning with a run for an Assembly seat in 1967. “Karla was there from day one when I first went into politics,” Kean remembered. “I inherited her from my father.’’ Kean’s father was former Congressman Robert W. Kean. “She was skilled and could do anything, Kean added. “If you needed a mailing to go out, she’d suddenly have 25 people in her basement and the mailing would be out in a day and a half. But more than that, she was one of the kindest persons you ever knew, totally unselfish and ready to help anyone who needed help.” A native of Washington, D.C. who grew up on Long Island in New York, Ms. Squier quickly became involved in Republican Party politics after moving to Maplewood. She was involved in campaigns for Congress, for governor and for presidents – Eisenhower, Goldwater, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Bush’s. She was a regular at Republican National Conventions through the years and was very adept at getting to behind- the-scenes meetings. She was also a legislative aide to Republicans Kean, Philip Kaltenbacher, Jane Burgio, and Robert Franks. But she always had the best relationships with Democrats,” Kean said. “It was a different time.” Ms. Squier was a skilled seamstress who had a degree from the McDowell School of Fashion Design in New York City. She was often called on to repair candidates’ clothing that had been frazzled by long hours on campaign trails. Ms. Squier was the daughter of Lt. Colonel Charles Jacobsen and Novelle Newton. She is survived by her son Christian and two grandchildren, Sophia Squier and Noelle Squier. She was predeceased by her daughter Dawn. Ms. Squier retired to Sunset Beach, a small coastal community in North Carolina, in 2002. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 4th, 2pm at Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church 8820 Old Georgetown Rd Sunset Beach, NC 28468. Contributions in her memory can be sent to Brunswick Family Assistance, a non-profit organization that helps low-income people in Brunswick County: Brunswick Family Assistance, PO Box 1551, Shallotte NC 28459.

