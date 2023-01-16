Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery ServicesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Three original one-acts about desire, deceit, delusion to premier in Montclair
“Reclaim the Woods”: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears. “Mother and Teresa”: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.
essexnewsdaily.com
Social justice advocates recognized at West Orange MLK ceremony
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange honored members of the community who have made an impact on social justice at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at Liberty Middle School on Jan. 16. Guests included West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney, United Asian Voices of West Orange representative Fannie Chan Jarvis, St. Cloud diversity council co–Vice President Jessica Harrell, and GrassROOTS Community Foundation founder and President Janice Johnson Dias. Performances by the West Orange High School step team and St. Cloud Elementary School choir accompanied the celebration.
essexnewsdaily.com
Luna Stage to perform ‘Torn Asunder’ this February
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee Nikkole Salter’s “Torn Asunder,” a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, “Torn Asunder” is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield library preserves our history
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — With funding from county and state sources, the Bloomfield Public Library continues to preserve its special collections for future generations. The grant money has been put to good use by BPL librarian Lisa Cohn. Provided this year, $6,000 will be used to buy archival supplies to preserve and house paper documents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s 19th Annual HS Hoopfest is a success
ROSELLE/WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School gym on Jan. 7,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Parks Department winter programs in full swing
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation winter schedule of educational classes and athletic programs is full speed ahead. The slate, which is made up of opportunities for all residents, has been designed to help all maintain a healthy mental and physical outlook during the winter months.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS swimmer Nead Kojic wins gold at Essex County Championships
NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior Nead Kojic took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. Kojic swam a personal-best time of 58.77 seconds, becoming the first county swim champion in Nutley history.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kean University receives $4.5M grant for mental health program in Belleville schools
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE / UNION, NJ — A $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund a Kean University program designed to increase diversity among school psychologists while proactively addressing student mental health in the Belleville School District. The Kean Department of Advanced Psychology,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Karla J. Squier
Karla J. Squier, a long-time activist and campaign aide in the Essex County and New Jersey Republican Party, died Monday, January 16, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 91. Ms. Squier, who lived in Maplewood for many years, was the deputy superintendent and superintendent of elections in Essex County in the 1980s. She was also a Republican State Committeewoman, a member of the Essex County Republican Committee, and Maplewood Republican chairwoman. A close friend and ally of former Gov. Thomas H. Kean Sr., Ms. Squier was involved in his many campaigns for office beginning with a run for an Assembly seat in 1967. “Karla was there from day one when I first went into politics,” Kean remembered. “I inherited her from my father.’’ Kean’s father was former Congressman Robert W. Kean. “She was skilled and could do anything, Kean added. “If you needed a mailing to go out, she’d suddenly have 25 people in her basement and the mailing would be out in a day and a half. But more than that, she was one of the kindest persons you ever knew, totally unselfish and ready to help anyone who needed help.” A native of Washington, D.C. who grew up on Long Island in New York, Ms. Squier quickly became involved in Republican Party politics after moving to Maplewood. She was involved in campaigns for Congress, for governor and for presidents – Eisenhower, Goldwater, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Bush’s. She was a regular at Republican National Conventions through the years and was very adept at getting to behind- the-scenes meetings. She was also a legislative aide to Republicans Kean, Philip Kaltenbacher, Jane Burgio, and Robert Franks. But she always had the best relationships with Democrats,” Kean said. “It was a different time.” Ms. Squier was a skilled seamstress who had a degree from the McDowell School of Fashion Design in New York City. She was often called on to repair candidates’ clothing that had been frazzled by long hours on campaign trails. Ms. Squier was the daughter of Lt. Colonel Charles Jacobsen and Novelle Newton. She is survived by her son Christian and two grandchildren, Sophia Squier and Noelle Squier. She was predeceased by her daughter Dawn. Ms. Squier retired to Sunset Beach, a small coastal community in North Carolina, in 2002. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 4th, 2pm at Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church 8820 Old Georgetown Rd Sunset Beach, NC 28468. Contributions in her memory can be sent to Brunswick Family Assistance, a non-profit organization that helps low-income people in Brunswick County: Brunswick Family Assistance, PO Box 1551, Shallotte NC 28459.
essexnewsdaily.com
Grant opportunities help improve quality-of-life issues in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney began the new year and her first term as mayor introducing an emphasis on moving West Orange forward, according to a press release from the township. She advised department heads at a Town Hall staff meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, to reevaluate operations within their department that might qualify for more potential points from Sustainable Jersey. Under the guidelines set forth on the Sustainable Jersey website at sustainablejersey.com, registered municipalities can gain points to upgrade their certification status. Towns that achieve upgraded certification are recognized by state government and civic organizations to be visionary leaders.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School fencing teams have enjoyed early-season success. The boys and girls teams each sported 5-2 dual-meet records entering the week. The boys have been led by senior Robert Goldman, saber; sophomore Gerig Cornagie, saber; junior James Lederman, saber; senior Hugo Turner, foil;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley’s Lt. Mike Padilla recognized as GCADA Volunteer of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — At the Dec. 20 Nutley Board of Commissioners meeting, Nutley Police Lt. Mike Padilla was acknowledged for his years of dedication in helping to steer today’s youth away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol. A Nutley resident for more than 30 years, Padilla, who...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep’s 4×400 relay track team qualifies for Millrose Games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team had a great week. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Millrose Games Trials at the Armory in New York City, the 4×400 meter relay team ran a blistering time of 3 minutes, 20.36 seconds to qualify for the Millrose Games on Feb. 11. The time is the No. 1 spot in the national rankings for this season. The splits were 52.2 for senior Russell Webb, 50.1 for senior Ryan Matulonis, 48.3 for senior Xavier Donaldson, and 49.7 for senior Nick DeVita. That is the same foursome that won the 2022 New Balance Nationals title.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS bowling teams roll to success
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams, under head coach Frank Sasso, are enjoying fine seasons this winter. The girls team was in first place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 61-2 record entering the week of Jan. 15. The girls finished in second place in the Westfield.
essexnewsdaily.com
KC Campbell leads way as Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 9-0 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had another great week. The Pirates defeated West Orange High School 7-0 and West Caldwell Tech 7-0 to raise their record to 9-0 on the season. The high games against West Orange were sophomore Nicholas Dragone with 240, junior...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS girls basketball team looks for more improvement
NUTLEY, NJ — Despite a 4-9 overall record through Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Nutley High School girls basketball team hopes to make more improvement this season. Nutley defeated Livingston High School 21-14 in the third game of the season on Dec. 20. At the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic at Lodi High School, the Raiders defeated Memorial High School of West New York 49-17 on Dec. 27 and Saddle Brook High School 53-43 on Dec. 28 before losing to Kearny High School 56-20 in the championship game on Dec. 30.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley, loses to West Essex
BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School 41-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nutley. Stella Schmidt had 12 points and four rebounds; Aniya Brown had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; Gabrielle Kot had 7 points; and Nyra Brown had 3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying fine season this winter
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team is enjoying a fine season. The Buccaneers had a four-game winning streak through Wednesday, Jan. 18, to improve to an impressive 9-2 overall record, including 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division. Belleville defeated Weequahic High School of...
Comments / 0