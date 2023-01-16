Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO