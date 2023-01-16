Read full article on original website
Emporia boys basketball begins Ralph Miller Classic with win
The Emporia High School boys basketball team began the Ralph Miller Classic with a convincing opening-round win over Coffeyville on Thursday. “We got off to a really good start and had a lot of guys contribute,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “This was a fun one to watch and our guys were happy for each other.”
Emporia wrestling sweeps senior night duals
It was senior night at yesterday’s Emporia High School-Ottawa High School wrestling dual. And wins for both the boys and girls squads seemed fitting on a special evening. The Spartans upended Ottawa 64-18 and are now 1-3 in duals.
Lady Hornets Fall to No. 19 Lopers on Wednesday Night
The Lady Hornets fell 86-54 against No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney at White Auditorium on Wednesday night. The Lopers started the game scoring the first two points 90 seconds into the game before the Lady Hornets responded with six consecutive points. Threes from Tre'Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman gave Emporia State a 6-2 lead at the 7:26 mark in the first quarter.
Flint Hills League Shoot Out roundup – Jan. 16
EMPORIA — The Flint Hills League basketball tournament, known as the FHL Shoot Out, began this week at White Auditorium. The Chase County High School Lady Bulldogs and Northern Heights High School Lady Cats were in play yesterday. Northern Heights was defeated by Council Grove High School, 20-31. The...
Emporia girls basketball suffer first loss to Manhattan
Recently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, The Emporia High School girls basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak to begin the season end when they fell to Manhattan, 58-55, in double-overtime on Tuesday night. Emporia led 9-3 after the first quarter, but Manhattan scored 25 points...
Kinzie Rogers
Early-week basketball action was on tap Monday and Tuesday for area schools. Chase County Hi…
Sleepy driver rolls over along turnpike
A driver who said he fell asleep on the Kansas Turnpike wound up rolling over along the side of the highway Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita nodded off while heading north from Emporia around 8:25 p.m. He left Interstate 335 about seven miles north of the Emporia interchange, hit a fence and rolled.
Rain now; maybe snow later
Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
Potential new COVID death, as Lyon numbers climb slightly
Lyon County had a slight increase in reported coronavirus cases last week, while Chase County had none. But Lyon County may have one new death. The weekly report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 24 cases in Lyon County in the seven-day period ending last Friday.
Snow staying north; rain likely Wednesday
A winter weather advisory is creeping south across northern Kansas. But as of Tuesday morning, Emporia wasn’t in it yet. The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory map for Wednesday includes locations north and east of Concordia. Freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible in those areas.
Lesta Arlone Soderstrom
Lesta Arlone Soderstrom passed away January 9, 2023, at home in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 99. Arlone was born in Madison, Kansas on August 18, 1923, the daughter of Ethel and Chester Garriott. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel and Chester Garriott; sister, Delores Rees; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wind to dry off rain puddles before snow comes
It doesn't seem to happen often, but it's true as of Thursday morning. Emporia has a rain surplus for the year. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.51 inches Wednesday. The total for the month (and the year) is now at 0.59 inches, or 0.20 above normal.
Floyd named as Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year
Missy Floyd will be honored for her service to Emporia and local organizations as the Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Floyd will be recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Floyd is a Supervisor...
Corners now, full track later: Board approves Northern Heights repairs
After months of work, the North Lyon County School Board is ready to improve part of the track at Northern Heights High School. Board members voted 5-2 last week to spend $18,000 on repairs. But only two corners of the track will be affected.
County approves new sound system for Bowyer Building
Lyon County Commissioners approved updates to the sound system at the Bowyer Building at its meeting Thursday morning. County Controller Dan Williams presented commissioners with a bid proposal for the improvements from Neal Nurnberg, based out of Overland Park, in the amount of $9,990.80.
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.
Montana man enters plea in I-35 assault case
A Montana man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a late-night collision on Interstate 35 which led to a high-speed chase. Jacob Culver, 39, of Great Falls entered a plea on one aggravated assault charge. Five other counts against him were dismissed, apparently in a plea deal. Lyon County Undersheriff John...
'Every child deserves a chance': Argabright talks philosophy during Kansas Superintendent of the Year recognition
TOPEKA — Dr. Michael Argabright was formally recognized as the Kansas Superintendent of the Year during the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year Awards ceremony at the Bishop Education Center in Topeka Wednesday. Argabright, who has led the Southern Lyon County USD 252 School District since July 2006, had...
City discusses possible rental registration program
The City of Emporia discussed the possibility of a rental property registration at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Director of Building and Neighborhood Development Kory Krause and Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch presented commissioners with a proposal for the rental registration program, on behalf of the Community Housing Board.
Eastside Community Group to be receive 2022 Community Impact Award
A long-time community group in Emporia will receive the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award. Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998, and for twenty-four...
