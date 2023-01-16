United Way of Greater Charlotte invests more than $16 M across four counties

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

By Matthew Sasser Editor
United Way of Greater Charlotte President and CEO Laura Yates Clark announcing that $16 million will be invested across four counties in the region.

WADESBORO — United Way of Greater Charlotte announced last week they’ve invested more than $16 million across Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union Counties to address generational poverty and advance racial equity.

Formerly known as United Way of Central Carolinas, the organization changed its name to more clearly identify the region it serves. United Way of Greater Charlotte , which has provided funding for Anson County since 2007, invested $50,000 for 2023, which is line with previous years.

“United Way has been on a journey of the past five years of really focusing and tailoring our investment strategy to the specific needs of each of the counties that we serve,” chief impact officer Kathryn Firman-Sellers said. “Historically, United Way has funded the same set of organizations for a large number of years, but we really felt that as we look critically at the needs in the region it was an opportunity to be creative in our strategy and be open to new agencies.”

In each county, one new agency was funded by United Way. In Anson County, the Caraway Foundation received funding for the first time, along with previous partners HOLLA!, Anson County Partnership for Children, Feed My Lambs, Inc., Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry, and Anson County Homes of Hope.

“The investment strategies that you’re seeing in each of these counties is likely to be sustained over time,” said Anson regional director Ivy Allen. “These needs aren’t going to go away in a year. We’re trying to end generational poverty — that’s not a quick fix.”

Two key needs were identified by an Anson steering committee at the beginning of 2022 — access to housing stability and a quality education. The committee consisted of community members, business owners and elected officials.

“We wanted to make sure that we were getting representation from Ansonville to Morven and everything in between,” Allen said.

Despite the rebranding, Firman-Sellers said she wants people to know that United Way will continue to serve the region. The $16 million in funding is an increase from previous years.

“The energy in the room was fantastic,” she said at a community event in Charlotte where announced the funding. “I really think that energy and optimist for a more equitable future for our communities was palpable.”

For more information about United Way of Greater Charlotte, visit https://unitedwaygreaterclt.org/anson-county/.

