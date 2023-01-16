Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class
Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn basketball moves up several spots in NET rankings after blowout win vs. LSU
Auburn moved up an impressive 7 spots in the latest NET rankings, which were updated on Thursday. The Tigers are now ranked No. 21 nationally, per the metric. They crushed LSU 67-49 in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night. Auburn is the third highest-ranked SEC team in the NET so far...
Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football
If you want to know what makes Georgia Football so successful, you don't have to look much further than the local high school football players and coaches.
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $439 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia either. The winning numbers for Jan. 18, 2023 were 6-15-22-42-47 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners on Wednesday, Friday's estimated jackpot climbs to $473...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Five-star defensive lineman planning to return to Tennessee soon
One of the nation's top defensive linemen in the 2024 class is planning to visit Tennessee again soon.
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?
The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
WMAZ
Northside names Ben Bailey as next football head coach
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Northside Eagles have found their next leader. Ben Bailey has been named the next head coach of the Northside football program. Bailey most recently served as offensive coordinator at Peach County High School during the 2022 season. He previously held the same role at Houston County High School from 2019 to 2021.
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Casino Control Commission may ban Ohio sports bettors who harass college athletes online
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) may look into the possibility of banning Ohio sports bettors who harass college athletes over gambling losses on social media, according to its executive director. OCCC Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any Ohio sports...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
Georgia officials announce bipartisan hydrogen energy ‘braintrust’
Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senator, and Tim Echols, the Republican vice chair of the state’s utilities regulator, have teamed up to create a coalition of experts and business leaders to promote Georgia as a center for hydrogen energy.
Albany Herald
Georgia still a red state, former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler insists in new report
ATLANTA - Georgia Republicans rode a strong ground game and a ticket of proven incumbents to overcome financial and demographic challenges in last year’s elections, according to a new report. The 2022 Impact Report was released Tuesday by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who chaired the conservative voter...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
