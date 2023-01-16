ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class

Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $439 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia either. The winning numbers for Jan. 18, 2023 were 6-15-22-42-47 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners on Wednesday, Friday's estimated jackpot climbs to $473...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?

The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
Northside names Ben Bailey as next football head coach

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Northside Eagles have found their next leader. Ben Bailey has been named the next head coach of the Northside football program. Bailey most recently served as offensive coordinator at Peach County High School during the 2022 season. He previously held the same role at Houston County High School from 2019 to 2021.
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
