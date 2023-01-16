Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Daniel Eugene Zinn
Daniel Eugene Zinn, 58, of Susanville, CA, passed away suddenly at his home on December 22nd, 2022. Daniel “Danny” was born September 20, 1964, in Susanville, CA. He was the 6th born of Juana and James Zinn. Danny was 2nd to youngest out of 7 children. He enjoyed...
Lassen County News
Lassen County Arts Councils hosts Words in Music in Westwood
The Lassen County Arts Council hosts Words and Music at the Blue Ox Cafe, 313 Birch St. in Westwood from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The event welcomes poetry, music, readings, acting, vocals and more, including an open mic. The Blue Ox Cafe offers a special quiche and...
Lassen County News
Senior congregate meals at Lumberjacks?
The article on page 4 of High County Life (January 2023) states, Lassen County seniors can take advantage of the new ‘Dine Around Town’ meal program where they can currently get meals at Lumberjacks. While this may provide some assistance to mobile seniors, it’s not an innovative idea or in the best interests of serving all our senior citizens, especially those homebound couples and individuals.
Lassen County News
Thompson Peak Writers’ Workshop seeks writers for new program
Lassen County writers can take advantage of a new writers’ workshop hosted by the Thompson Peak Writers’ Workshop beginning later this month. According to a statement from the workshop, “Let’s face it. Good writing is hard. If you have a novel, a memoir, or a poem in mind, consider this:
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces Highway 70 remains closed
According to a statement from CalTrans, Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to multiple areas of rock/mud slides. Currently, the main areas of slide activity are east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area (Butte County, approximate post mile 46.6) and west of Rush Creek Road between Twain and Belden (Plumas County, approximate post mile 22.7). Severe inclement weather over the last few weeks has caused many areas of slides and debris on Highway 70 throughout the Feather River Canyon.
Comments / 0