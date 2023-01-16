According to a statement from CalTrans, Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to multiple areas of rock/mud slides. Currently, the main areas of slide activity are east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area (Butte County, approximate post mile 46.6) and west of Rush Creek Road between Twain and Belden (Plumas County, approximate post mile 22.7). Severe inclement weather over the last few weeks has caused many areas of slides and debris on Highway 70 throughout the Feather River Canyon.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO