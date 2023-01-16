Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?
The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba
Exactly one week ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that teams were showing interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The 28-year-old rearguard, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a number of seasons now, is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $6 million cap hit. In 42 games this season, he has found the back of the net four times while also registering seven helpers.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s 3 Best & 3 Worst at Halfway Mark of Season
The Minnesota Wild have officially passed the halfway point of the season and with 42 games played, they have a record of 24-14-4 and 52 points. In the spirit of that, it’s time to take a look at who’ve been the three best players and the three worst players so far. These players have been judged on their performances from offense to defense and if they’ve made improvements from last season to this season. Most of the results are predictable while a couple of others may come as a surprise.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Weekend in New York
The Montreal Canadiens spent the weekend in the Big Apple, and while the Habs took a bite out of the shiny red delicious, there was a worm at its core. The Habs came away with a 1-1 record playing the games on back-to-back nights. Head coach Martin St. Louis has them back on track, meaning that they are no longer rolling over for opponents but instead providing the effort that the coach has demanded. Three areas stood out over the weekend matchups. While this season is unlikely to end in a playoff spot, fans can look at these takeaways and assess if there have been any improvements heading into the second half of 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-1 Loss vs Bruins
The New York Islanders were looking to end their five-game homestand on a high note but were handed their fourth loss in five games. They lost to the Boston Bruins 4-1 where they allowed two goals in the second and third periods in a lopsided defeat. The Islanders entered the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Hunt & Aube-Kubel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news emerging from the team as they prepare to play the Winnipeg Jets tonight. The Jets have had a tough start to their five-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
The Hockey Writers
Top 3 All-Time Ducks Goalies
From the moment the Anaheim Ducks joined the league in 1993, they’ve been blessed with consistency at the goaltending position. One of the hardest positions to account for, the Ducks have seemed to always have their answer with a bonafide workhorse between the pipes. From the early expansion years with Guy Hebert, through the Stanley Cup runs with Jean-Sébastien Giguère, and continuing through this current rebuild with John Gibson, Anaheim has been able to depend on their goaltenders to shoulder a heavy workload over the span of several seasons. With plenty of great goaltenders to choose from, here are the top three in the Ducks’ franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need to Address & Improve in 3 Key Areas
When you look at the standings, there really should be no cause for concern for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a rough start to the season, they’re sitting comfortably third overall in the league in points as well as being a top-10 offensive and defensive team in regards to goals for and against per game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Victory Over Kraken in Kane’s Return
Positive vibes abound on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers welcomed back Evander Kane and won their fourth straight game by defeating the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Kane, playing for the first time since his left wrist was cut by a skate blade during a frightening incident...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-0 Win Over Flyers
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers being six points out of the final Eastern Conference wild card, the Boston Bruins knew they were going to be in for a battle. John Tortorella’s team entered the game winners of seven of their last eight games and looking to continue their climb toward a playoff berth with a win over the NHL’s best team. It didn’t go exactly the way it has been for the Flyers the last couple of weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Sokolov Deserves Another Call-Up
Much like the Ottawa Senators, the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have had a frustrating season. At the mid-point of the year, the team sits in fourth place in the North Division with 15 wins in 36 games, which qualifies them for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, but they’re dangerously close to falling out of contention after losing seven of their last 10 games.
The Hockey Writers
William Nylander’s Success Means Unclear Future in Toronto
Last night, William Nylander had a great game in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. Between his determined play and goalie Ilya Samsonov’s perfection in facing and stopping the 11 shots on his net, both played key roles in the team’s victory.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2-1 Loss Versus Blues
The Ottawa Senators bounced back from their blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with a spirited defeat to the St. Louis Blues on Monday (Jan. 16). The Sens, who now sit nine points out of a wild-card spot, outshot their hosts but saw their efforts thwarted by an in-form Jordan Binnington.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
While things are certainly going well as of now for the Edmonton Oilers, thanks to three straight victories, the first half of the 2022-23 season was far from smooth sailing. Expectations were the highest they had been for this team in some time after advancing to the Western Conference Final last season, but they’ve since been tempered due to inconsistent play.
The Hockey Writers
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Gamble on Kirby Dach Paying Off
The Montreal Canadiens finished the 2021-22 season dead last in the NHL standings. As hockey fans would expect, this resulted in them selling off several veteran players leading up to the 2022 trade deadline. The same strategy is used by every team that knows it won’t make the playoffs, so it was no surprise.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More
As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospect Report: Lekkerimaki, McDonough, Bains & More
While the Vancouver Canucks are embroiled in drama and anticipated changes roster-wise and behind the bench, their prospects continue to impress across North America and overseas. In this edition of the latest Canucks Prospect Report, McDonough continues his assault on the NCAA leaderboard, three prospects from the 2022 Draft class...
