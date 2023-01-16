Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba
Exactly one week ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that teams were showing interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The 28-year-old rearguard, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a number of seasons now, is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $6 million cap hit. In 42 games this season, he has found the back of the net four times while also registering seven helpers.
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
Deadspin
Ivan Provorov, John Tortorella once again show that hockey can’t move forward
This is becoming, sadly and infuriatingly, a familiar story in sports. The NHL wants you to believe that “hockey is for everyone,” except that it never seems to filter down to anyone in the game below the tagline. Ivan Provorov, on Pride Night in Philadelphia, refused to wear...
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD HEALTHY SCRATCH VETERAN ISSUES AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason confirmed Thursday morning that defenseman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Evason confirmed that the decision was a reflection of Dumba's play of late, nothing more. Dumba has just 12 points this season and 54 PIMs. While the defensive side of his game has been fairly consistent over his career, Dumba's offensive contributions have wavered, and Evason clearly feels a rest is in order.
markerzone.com
SENATORS PLACE ROOKIE FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed rookie forward Jake Lucchini on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Lucchini, 27, made his NHL debut back on December 14th against the Montreal Canadiens and followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal on January 1st against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?
The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery
The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Great Option for Next Captain in Seth Jones
Of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ veterans, Seth Jones is the likeliest to stay around past the March 3 trade deadline. It’s not that he isn’t an attractive chip, however. While attempting to retool, former general manager (GM) Stan Bowman acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2021 and later signed him to a massive eight-year, $76 million deal, which began this season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Decide Kyle Okposo’s Future with Team
The Buffalo Sabres will soon have to decide on their captain’s future. Kyle Okposo is in the final season of his seven-year, $42 million contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. Though he is a firmly established member of the Sabres, it’s not guaranteed that...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Victory Over Kraken in Kane’s Return
Positive vibes abound on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers welcomed back Evander Kane and won their fourth straight game by defeating the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Kane, playing for the first time since his left wrist was cut by a skate blade during a frightening incident...
The Hockey Writers
William Nylander’s Success Means Unclear Future in Toronto
Last night, William Nylander had a great game in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. Between his determined play and goalie Ilya Samsonov’s perfection in facing and stopping the 11 shots on his net, both played key roles in the team’s victory.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Janmark and Kostin Stepped Up Big in Kane’s Absence
Wednesday (Jan. 18) will mark exactly 10 weeks from when the Edmonton Oilers recalled forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. The moves coincided with Evander Kane being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). He had just undergone surgery after his...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
While things are certainly going well as of now for the Edmonton Oilers, thanks to three straight victories, the first half of the 2022-23 season was far from smooth sailing. Expectations were the highest they had been for this team in some time after advancing to the Western Conference Final last season, but they’ve since been tempered due to inconsistent play.
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-0 Win Over Flyers
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers being six points out of the final Eastern Conference wild card, the Boston Bruins knew they were going to be in for a battle. John Tortorella’s team entered the game winners of seven of their last eight games and looking to continue their climb toward a playoff berth with a win over the NHL’s best team. It didn’t go exactly the way it has been for the Flyers the last couple of weeks.
