chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
Yardbarker

Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya

Chelsea have registered their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Graham Potter continues to seek a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet for his squad. The club have been internally discussing the keeper's who could succeed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea net,...
BBC

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
The Independent

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...

