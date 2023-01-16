Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Nottingham Forest line up double transfer swoop for Newcastle’s Chris Wood and Croatia World Cup hero Dominik Livakovic
NOTTINGHAM FOREST are looking to bring in both Chris Wood and Dominik Livakovic to reinforce injury-hit squad. Steve Cooper’s side are reportedly trying to make additions both upfront and in goal in their bid to push further away from the relegation zone. The Forest boss is currently without Taiwo...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Carla Ward backs Nobbs’ push for a Lionesses spot and reflects on Aston Villa’s progress after extending stay as boss
CARLA WARD is backing Jordan Nobbs to put herself in the frame for a spot in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad. And the Aston Villa boss, who has extended her contract as manager of the club’s WSL side, has not ruled out more January transfer signings. Ward, 39, whose...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma
Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
Arsenal ‘in talks with Fulham to ship out defender Cedric Soares in loan transfer’ but Cottagers want permanent deal
ARSENAL defender Cedric Soares is in talks over a loan switch to Fulham, according to reports. The 31-year-old is out of favour at the Emirates and has been linked with a move across London. Ben White has overtaken him in the pecking order and Cedric has been limited to just...
Yardbarker
Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.
Arsenal secure £26m deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton
Arsenal have secured a deal to sign Leandro Trossard for an initial £21m, while Chelsea are close to buying Noni Madueke from PSV for €40m
Erik ten Hag blasts Man Utd stars for failing to find killer second goal as title hopes suffer blow at Crystal Palace
ERIK TEN HAG blasted his Manchester United side for throwing away two points by failing to find a killer second goal against Crystal Palace. Bruno Fernandes had put the Red Devils on course for 10 wins in a row with a clinical finish just before the break. But Michael Olise’s...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya
Chelsea have registered their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Graham Potter continues to seek a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet for his squad. The club have been internally discussing the keeper's who could succeed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea net,...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
BBC
Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
