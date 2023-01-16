Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center spotlights Martin Luther King Jr. with story time hour
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center hosts its very first Martin Luther King Jr. story time hour. In celebration of MLK Day, children and their parents spent their afternoon learning about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Located in Findlay, the center has become a lending library and teaching museum highlighting diversity across the Northwest Ohio region. The Black Heritage Library also offers an array of educational services to local and surrounding communities.
hometownstations.com
MLK silent walk sends loud message throughout campus of University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Findlay continued their week-long remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students as well as community members locked arms as they walked across campus, showing a silent message of unity. It was that message that was echoed throughout campus, while also honoring Dr. King's message.
hometownstations.com
LSH student wins Scholastic Art Award
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School senior art student Jazmine Arriola has earned recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, and will have a piece of work in an upcoming exhibit at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Arriola’s work,...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St Rita's makes donation to My Brother's Keeper
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated money to a local organization that provides a safe place and teaches life skills to male African-American youth. Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated $2,000 to the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper through their Community Health program. The funding will help support the services they provide to youth such as mentorships and field trips. The group helps young students develop important life skills and prepares them to make good choices throughout their lives.
hometownstations.com
Lima Symphony Orchestra's candlelight concerts are coming up this weekend
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition for the Lima Symphony Orchestra and it's coming up this weekend. Their candlelight concerts will kick off the new year and will be held in two historic venues. This year, concertgoers will be treated to "Harp by Candlelight". The Lima Symphony is comprised of dozens of world-class musicians sharing their talents in Northwest Ohio. These concerts will showcase a fewer number of musicians with soloists performing some of classical music's best composures in the candle-filled venues.
hometownstations.com
Lima to be awarded a grant at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is still in D.C. for the United States Conference of Mayors but has announced that the city will be awarded a grant at the conference. The mayor has been working with her administration on ways to create better opportunities for businesses in...
hometownstations.com
Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
hometownstations.com
Heritage Trails Park District Planning Ahead for the Future
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Board of Park Commissioners with the Heritage Trails Park District were busy Tuesday evening inside the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce with budgetary and future event planning. Currently, hundreds of people are involved in the district's 2023 Cabin Fever Hike Series, which is part of the...
hometownstations.com
Lima Senior culinary students compete to get their dessert featured at The Met
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was like a scene from the Food Network as Lima Senior students competed for a spot on the menu at a local restaurant. Two culinary students from Lima Senior put their baking skills to the test as they presented their desserts to a panel from The Met. Their goal is to be featured on the dessert menu at the restaurant. The judges sampled three dishes. A triple lemon blondie with a blueberry sauce and white chocolate mousse, a toffee Bundt cake with caramel drizzle, and a strawberry shortcake. The decision was to pick all three to be on the menu and the students are thrilled.
hometownstations.com
Free prom dresses are available this Saturday through Lima Kiwanis Club's Diva's Den
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a project that a local service club started to help young ladies afford outfits for school dances. The Lima Kiwanis Club's "Diva Den" is set for this Saturday. It's a collection of new or gently used formal wear that the girls can try on to find just the right dress for that special evening. There is no cost for the dresses and organizers say it's well worth their efforts.
hometownstations.com
Updates on downtown amphitheater and proposed aquatic center
We chatted with Lima Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer. He gave us an update on the new downtown amphitheater and the proposed aquatic center.
hometownstations.com
University of Findlay preparing students for the growing responsibilities of pharmacists
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Workloads will seemingly increase for pharmacists as early as this year. Because of the pandemic, pharmacists began having to perform duties usually carried out at your family doctor's office. Realizing this made health care more accessible, many colleges and universities are changing their curriculums including the University of Findlay pharmacy program, who is altering its teaching to prepare students for the new responsibilities of pharmacy.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com
"Oliver!" at Spencerville Schools
Spencerville's all-school musical is "Oliver!" We learn more about the show and hear you how can get tickets!
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
hometownstations.com
Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman announces his candidacy for Mercer County Sheriff
Press Release from Mercer County Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman: Mercer County Chief Deputy, Doug Timmerman, today formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Sheriff and is proud to have the endorsement of retiring Sheriff Jeff Grey. Timmerman is a 29-year veteran of the office and has served...
hometownstations.com
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Market Street in Lima just before six Wednesday night. Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Times-Bulletin
Wild Willy’s to reopen under familiar ownership
VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
