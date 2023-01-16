ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
The Hill

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team over $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.  “This case should never have been brought.…
The Daily Telegram

Grand bargain between U.S. and China could save the world

Americans are obsessed with the threat posed by China to our interests and even to our national survival. Skilled analysts at the State Department, Pentagon, think tanks and universities are engaged in identifying the dangers posed by China and possible strategies for coping with it. Our intense focus on dangers risks overlooking the opportunities that...

