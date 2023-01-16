Read full article on original website
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Livestock Association names Kim Martin Livestockman of the Year
The Jefferson County Livestock association named Kim Martin the 2022 Livestockman of the Year at their annual banquet Saturday, Jan. 14.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Commissioners declare drought for Jefferson County
Jefferson County Commissioners signed a drought declaration Wednesday, Jan. 11, asking the Governor for help as a result of severe and devastating drought conditions. As of Jan. 10, the Wickiup Reservoir, the primary source of stored water for Jefferson County irrigators, held 84,887 acre feet of water, which is below the 148, 625 acre feet historic average for this time of year.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Flames destroy travel trailer in Madras
A morning fire engulfed a travel trailer parked at Fourth and Maple on the north side of Madras Monday, Jan 16, near a homeless encampment. The blaze had already destroyed the travel trailer by the time Jefferson County Fire & EMS arrived on the scene.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
29 townhomes may take shape in Madras
A new 29-townhome development is in the works for Madras on South Adams Drive, behind the Madras Cinema. While designs have not been finalized, initial plans for the townhomes call for each to have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage, as well as a large balcony, intended to utilize the potential westward views from the location.
