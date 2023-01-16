Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football: Buckeye Collectives aren’t helping themselves
The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral
Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance
Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes ...
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State, behind highest ranking in program history, prepares for Northwestern
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0) takes on Northwestern (6-11) in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Entering the 2022-23 season, the No. 2 Buckeyes never imagined what their record would look like 18 games in. After injuries to leaders, such as guards senior Jacy Sheldon and redshirt junior Madison Greene, the odds were stacked against them.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes in top two of five-star defensive lineman
The Ohio State football team is a top-two school for a certain five-star defensive lineman recruit. Hopefully, Larry Johnson can close the deal. The Ohio State football team and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are hoping for a big splash in 2024 recruiting. At the top of their list resides David Stone Jr., a five-star defensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. Stone is the No. 4 overall player in the class and just received an Ohio State offer over the weekend.
Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and James Jeter
Sept. 2, 2022 | Morgan (Salisbury) and James Jeter’s love story began where they both least expected: at work. Both in the car business, Morgan visited the dealership where James worked to lead a training. Although they lived two hours apart at the time, with Morgan in Columbus and James in Canton, and knowing they’d have to keep their relationship a secret from their employers, they were determined to make it work.
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
