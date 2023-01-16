ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
CNN

A spate of executions in Iran

Women's rights expert Sanam Naraghi Anderlini tells Amanpour a series of executions in Iran is meant to "scare people back into their homes" after months of protests.
CNN

India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
CNN

Uber wants its future to have three-wheeled cars, face-to-face seats

Uber drivers don't always need four wheels, front-facing passenger seats and top speeds over 50 miles an hour just to drive people or deliveries from one place to another in a city. So Uber is working with automakers to create custom-built cars for urban ride- hail and delivery work, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
CNN

CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

We start this Friday edition of CNN 10 in South America. Peru, considered the archeological capital of the continent, is seeing some of its worst political violence in decades. Today, we'll explain what led up to the current situation in the capital of Lima and conditions the nation is struggling with . Then, we head to the Appalachian Mountains in the U.S. to hear about a battle between the crypto mining industry and local residents looking to turn down the volume.
CNN

CNN

