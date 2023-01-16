Read full article on original website
Watch: Russian spy ship sails recklessly off US (December 2019)
The Viktor Leonov, a Russian surveillance ship, has returned to international waters off the southeastern coast of the United States and is operating in what two US officials told CNN is an "unsafe manner." CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
India arrests alleged illegal immigration agents over family who froze to death on US border
Three alleged black-market immigration agents have been arrested in western India in connection with the case of an Indian family who froze to death on the United States' border with Canada last year, police said Wednesday.
A spate of executions in Iran
Women's rights expert Sanam Naraghi Anderlini tells Amanpour a series of executions in Iran is meant to "scare people back into their homes" after months of protests.
Biden administration announces new $2.5 billion security aid package for Ukraine
The Pentagon announced a $2.5 billion Ukraine security package on Thursday, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring.
Ex-mercenary makes explosive claims about Putin's 'chef'
Former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev fled Russia, escaping to Norway through freezing conditions and dodging gunfire. Now he's speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
Uber wants its future to have three-wheeled cars, face-to-face seats
Uber drivers don't always need four wheels, front-facing passenger seats and top speeds over 50 miles an hour just to drive people or deliveries from one place to another in a city. So Uber is working with automakers to create custom-built cars for urban ride- hail and delivery work, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
President Biden has 'no regrets' on decision not to reveal discovery of classified documents earlier
"I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets, " President Biden said Thursday.
US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures
The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
We start this Friday edition of CNN 10 in South America. Peru, considered the archeological capital of the continent, is seeing some of its worst political violence in decades. Today, we'll explain what led up to the current situation in the capital of Lima and conditions the nation is struggling with . Then, we head to the Appalachian Mountains in the U.S. to hear about a battle between the crypto mining industry and local residents looking to turn down the volume.
