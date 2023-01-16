Read full article on original website
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
WSPY NEWS
New York Man Who Possessed 15 Pounds of Cannabis Sentenced
Another man was sentenced in a cannabis possession case. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were pulled over by the Illinois State Police somewhere in the Grundy County area in August of 2021. During the investigation, 7,000 grams of cannabis...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Members Discuss Policy of Getting Paid To Drive To Meetings
Grundy County Board members last week discussed the issue of receiving gas money for attending meetings and if that should continue. County Board Chairman Chris Balkema said this policy is part of the board having a discussion on the rules and procedures. Board member Harold Vota shared his thoughts on...
WSPY NEWS
Attorney pitches housing plan with different approach
While developers approach local municipalities with their plans and drawings, attorney Vince Rosanova of Naperville deployed a different strategy at the Oswego Village Board meeting recently. Specifically, he targeted Oswego School District 308. Rosanova represented the Tuscany Station project slated to begin this spring, featuring 480 one and two bedroom...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Board approves resolution opposing bill that gives state government control over zoning for solar and wind energy facilities
DeKalb County leaders approved a resolution reaffirming their supporting Local Control of Zoning and Land Use Affairs in the county. This is in response to House Bill 4412 also known as the Wind Turbine Regulation Bill. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly say it is needed to attain the state’s renewable energy goals. The bill is now waiting for the governor's signature. Critics say the legislation stops counties from passing zoning laws to regulate the locations of new wind farms or solar energy fields.
wlsam.com
Liz Chaplin: If Every Law Totally Prevented a Crime, There Would be No Need for Police
The DuPage County Sheriff has made a statement refusing to enforce the new firearm law. John Howell is joined by Liz Chaplin, DuPage County Board Member. Chaplin is calling for the Sheriff to retract his statement or resign.
WSPY NEWS
Early voting in Oswego primary election starts Thursday
Early voting starts on Thursday at the Kendall County Office building in Yorkville for the Oswego primary election for Republican candidates for village president and the village board. Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette updated the Kendall County Board about it on Tuesday. Gillette says the timing of February 28th primary...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
wjol.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board approves eminent domain resolution for Ridge Road Bridge replacement
The Kendall County Board on Tuesday approved a resolution allowing the use of eminent domain for four properties along Ridge Road. Highway Engineer Fran Klaas says its for a bridge replacement project. Tuesday's resolution does not mean the county will absolutely have to resort to using eminent domain on the parcels which are located south of Route 52.
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
WSPY NEWS
Benton Adam Coulter, 40
Benton Adam Coulter, age 40 of Waterman, IL passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL as a result of a farm accident. He was born on November 20, 1982 in DeKalb, IL the son of Robert and Mary (Millspaugh) Coulter. Ben was united...
WSPY NEWS
Plano mayor says infrastructure is the focus of 2023
Plano Mayor Mike Rennels says infrastructure will be the big focus in 2023. Rennels says that includes some big road improvements. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rennels also says the city is working on some big water projects, including a water tower program meant to level out...
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
fox32chicago.com
Final suspect sentenced to 33 years in prison for Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
AURORA, Ill. - A third man was sentenced for the 2021 Aurora carjacking that left a woman paralyzed. The Kane County State's Attorney says Darrell Frazier was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Frazier pled guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. The sentence is generally 18 years this offense, but a...
2 south suburban cops charged with bribery, extortion
Two police officers from south suburban Phoenix have been indicted on federal criminal charges, officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
