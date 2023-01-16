ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

WSPY NEWS

New York Man Who Possessed 15 Pounds of Cannabis Sentenced

Another man was sentenced in a cannabis possession case. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were pulled over by the Illinois State Police somewhere in the Grundy County area in August of 2021. During the investigation, 7,000 grams of cannabis...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Attorney pitches housing plan with different approach

While developers approach local municipalities with their plans and drawings, attorney Vince Rosanova of Naperville deployed a different strategy at the Oswego Village Board meeting recently. Specifically, he targeted Oswego School District 308. Rosanova represented the Tuscany Station project slated to begin this spring, featuring 480 one and two bedroom...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County Board approves resolution opposing bill that gives state government control over zoning for solar and wind energy facilities

DeKalb County leaders approved a resolution reaffirming their supporting Local Control of Zoning and Land Use Affairs in the county. This is in response to House Bill 4412 also known as the Wind Turbine Regulation Bill. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly say it is needed to attain the state’s renewable energy goals. The bill is now waiting for the governor's signature. Critics say the legislation stops counties from passing zoning laws to regulate the locations of new wind farms or solar energy fields.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Early voting in Oswego primary election starts Thursday

Early voting starts on Thursday at the Kendall County Office building in Yorkville for the Oswego primary election for Republican candidates for village president and the village board. Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette updated the Kendall County Board about it on Tuesday. Gillette says the timing of February 28th primary...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Benton Adam Coulter, 40

Benton Adam Coulter, age 40 of Waterman, IL passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL as a result of a farm accident. He was born on November 20, 1982 in DeKalb, IL the son of Robert and Mary (Millspaugh) Coulter. Ben was united...
WATERMAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano mayor says infrastructure is the focus of 2023

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels says infrastructure will be the big focus in 2023. Rennels says that includes some big road improvements. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rennels also says the city is working on some big water projects, including a water tower program meant to level out...
PLANO, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP

NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
KANE COUNTY, IL

