Cannon Falls, MN

mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon news briefs

Christ United Methodist Church will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross Monday, Jan. 23. The blood drive will be held at the church, 29470 Gaylord Ave. in Cannon Falls, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter cannonfallsmn to schedule an appointment.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
MANKATO, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Rev. Father Leonard F. Siebenaler

Rev. Father Leonard F. Siebenaler, age 89 of Hastings, passed away peacefully at Regina Medical Center on Monday evening, January 16, 2023. Leonard Francis, the son of Mathias and Christine (Gores) Siebenaler, was born on December 3, 1933, at home in New Trier. Following his graduation from Nazareth Hall High School in 1951, Leonard attended Nazareth Hall College, and later entered the St. Paul Seminary where he was ordained in 1959. From that point forward, Father Leonard was blessed to work with many great parishes including: St. Ann’s Catholic Church in North Minneapolis (1959-1964 & 1968-1971), St. Mary of the Lake in White Bear Lake (1964-1968), St. Paul Catholic Church in Zumbrota and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester where he served as Pastor (1971-1974), St. Columba Catholic Church in St. Paul (1974-1981), Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in St. Louis Park (1981-1993), St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael (1993-2002), and in his retirement he happily assisted at St. Pius Catholic Church in Cannon Falls and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville. Outside of his vocation, Father Leonard enjoyed golfing, playing his classical guitar, and singing. He also loved cars, especially his Buicks over the years.
HASTINGS, MN
practicalhorsemanmag.com

165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota

An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Military boxes will be packed Jan. 28

Kraft-Ostrom American Legion Post 142 will host its military care package event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the VFW/Legion Post, 218 Fourth St. N. in Cannon Falls. The post is returning to an in-person event and is inviting the community to help reach out to our military.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Community Policy