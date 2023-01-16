Read full article on original website
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
High school student dies in ski accident at NH’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
GILFORD, New Hampshire — A high school student from New Hampshire has died in a ski accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, a school official said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the student who died as Sydnie Quimby, a freshman. “This is a sad loss for...
New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in massive fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A popular family-owned grocery store in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday night. Crews responding to a report of blaze at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street after 9 p.m. found the building engulfed in flames, according to the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department.
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine
The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
Here’s How That Maine $1.3B Winner Could Have Been $50 Mil Richer
Over the last few days, we have all talked a lot about the $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions lottery ticket that was sold in Maine. Most of us first heard about the winning ticket being sold in Maine when we woke up on Saturday morning. By middle of the day, most of us had learned that we were not the winner because it had been revealed that the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lebanon.
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
Police looking for man seen in Chelsea
CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
