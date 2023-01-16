Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Related
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
You Can Go Back to Prom at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The responses to this question are definitely a mixed bag. For some people, their prom was a storybook fairytale. For others, the evening was a night they'd rather forget. Then there are those who never went to prom at all. Whatever your memories of prom may be, how'd you like...
This New Hampshire Brewery is Bringing Summer Vibes With an Indoor Beach
With snow on the ground, likely for the next two or three months, summer energy is sadly gone. I know, it hurts. I, like you, miss the sun, beach, and warm sand. And it is gone until May or June...or is it?. It's not. All the summer energy is still...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
WCVB
Blake's Restaurant - popular New Hampshire eatery, ice cream parlor - to close final location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Blake's Restaurant, a popular eatery and ice cream parlor in New Hampshire, will be closing its final location on Saturday, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South...
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire, for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
thepulseofnh.com
Popular Manchester Restaurant Permanently Closing
After 60 years a popular restaurant in Manchester is closing for good. The original Blake’s Restaurant & Ice Cream on South Main Street will close its doors this Saturday. The Blake’s on Hooksett Road closed two-years ago. Blake’s Creamery dates back to 1900 and the company says it will continue to make ice cream for distribution to wholesale customers throughout in New England.
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Feature on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but I hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Seacoast New Hampshire Town is Among 10 Best in U.S. for New Homeowners
Tired of renting a home on the Seacoast? Well, it looks like it’s time to pack up, load the moving truck and…stay right here on the Seacoast. According to a new study, Somersworth, New Hampshire, is the tenth best city in the United States for first-time homeowners. Factors...
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
A Kid From Cumberland, Maine, Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for. Either way, the feeling of accomplishment is one that warms your belly, puts a smile on your face, and makes you feel on top of the world.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
worldatlas.com
12 Most Charming Towns in New England
New England boasts one-of-a-kind charm with nautical experiences amidst the American atmosphere, and fall foliages unparalleled anywhere else in the world. The coastal region spreads over six northeastern states and includes countless shining gems along the shores that lucky residents call home. These charming towns immerse visitors in the scenic romance of the attraction-laden landscapes, endless water views, and historical sights galore.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Tragedy on the Slopes: 15-Year-Old Dies Skiing at Gunstock
A 15-year-old Gilford girl died while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort Monday afternoon. General Manager Tom Day told the Laconia Daily Sun that Sydnie Quimby hit rocks and trees when she skied off the Derringer trail. Derringer is an intermediate level trail at Gunstock. "Our hearts go out to her...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0