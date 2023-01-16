Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Night Court Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Nighthawks
If the pilot episode gave us an outline of the series, Night Court Season 1 Episode 2 starts to color in the details. We see that improving the world drives Abby to engage others in her mission and how that engagement causes the others to react. And, like the first...
TV Fanatic
The Resident Finale Sneak Peek: Sammie's Life Hangs in the Balance!
Our hearts are already in our chests over Sami's life hanging in the balance!. If you thought The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 was intense, they're coming in hot with the second part of the finale, The Resident Season 6 Episode 13, when Sammie is rushed to Chastain after getting sick on the plane.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 12
On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12, Sean O'Neal surprised her with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. Upton tried to keep him at a distance, but she realized she needed to get closer. As the team mobilized, it was down to a small window of time to win...
TV Fanatic
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Will the Kents Survive Another Crisis?
The Kents are ready for the next chapter after the shocking conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 2. The CW dropped the official trailer for Superman & Lois Season 3, premiering March 14 at 8/7c. Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 marks our first look at the new Jonathan,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
TV Fanatic
Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer Revealed: Find Out Which Fresh Prince Alum is Joining the Cast!
Peacock will take viewers back to Bel-Air soon, and we have our first look at the official trailer. Bel-Air was a huge success for Peacock when it launched in 2022, and if the new trailer for Season 2 is to be believed, we'll be getting another exciting season ahead. Peacock...
TV Fanatic
Outlander Coming to an End After Season 8; Starz Orders 10-Episode Prequel Series
Jamie and Claire's story is coming to a close. Starz revealed today that Outlander has been picked up for an eighth and final season, but the premium cabler has placed a series order for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel series from Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, and Maril Davis, who also serve as executive producers of the original series.
TV Fanatic
Double Cross Trailer: It's "Family First" In Intense Fourth Season!
The biggest hit on ALLBLK's streaming network returns with an all-new season, and we have an exclusive first look. Double Cross is back for its fourth season, and it promises to be one of the biggest and most thrilling yet. What could possibly be in store for the Wonder Twins...
TV Fanatic
Night Court Series Premiere Review: Of Sunny Stones and Springy Snakes
The past is a tricky thing to unlock effectively, and Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 swings that door wide open, transporting us back to the familiar setting of the Manhattan Municipal Courthouse with gleeful abandon. Sure, the judge is new to the job, and the clerk, bailiff, and prosecutor...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Zoey
Finally, the Keith mystery is picking up some speed!. Sidney hasn't hidden the fact that she does not believe Keith is who he says he is, but by the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 3, she was thrilled to find out that Nikki may be on board, too.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Alert Steady as NFC Wild Card Playoff Impacts NCIS Franchise
It was a down night for most shows on the broadcast networks on Monday, thanks to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. The telecast scored 15.3 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. Both FOX's Fantasy Island rotation (1.6 million/0.2 rating) and Alert (1.5 million viewers/0.2 rating) held...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 Review: We All Know What They Say About Assumptions
That was the most short-lived firing in TV history. Dayton fired Archer for breaking the OR 2.0 machine and was going to stick to his guns, but Sharon wasn't having it. This whole mess on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 came from Archer's absolute hatred of Dayton's new technology and his refusal to see its value. But was Dayton too hasty in getting rid of him?
TV Fanatic
The Mandalorian: Season 3 Trailer Teases New Worlds, and Plenty of Conflict
The long-delayed third season of The Mandalorian finally has a full-length trailer. In probably one of the smartest marketing moves in recent memory, Disney+ shared the trailer during Monday's NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The series has been off the air for...
TV Fanatic
Gossip Girl Revival Canceled at HBO Max
Gossip Girl's comeback is being cut short by HBO Max. The streaming service has canceled the reboot after two seasons. The series finale, titled "I Am Gossip," will premiere on January 26 on HBO Max. Showrunner Joshua Safran took to Twitter to reveal the sad news. “So here’s the goss:...
TV Fanatic
Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its roster for Season 3. Selena Gomez confirmed on TikTok with a video that Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep was filming for the new season of the Hulu hit. Streep appears on the set with Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short,...
TV Fanatic
Scream VI Trailer: Ghostface Transforms as Old Faces Return in New York-Set Sequel
Ghostface is back and deadlier than ever in the new trailer for Scream VI. As previously reported, the latest chapter in the slasher franchise will shift the action to New York City. Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) have all left the...
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+
The story of Bravo Team will continue. Paramount+ today announced the renewal of its hit military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season. The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.
TV Fanatic
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Don't Let It Happen Again
It can be challenging to adapt a best-selling book series to television, but Will Trent has succeeded in keeping the heart of the characters and telling fun weekly mysteries. Will and Faith deepen their working relationship as they solve a murder near Lake Lanier on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3. When Amanda joined them, it was apparent how quickly the GBI had become a family if anyone tried to hurt them.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Stars Shut Down Reports of Feud
Law & Order: SVU stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni took to social media this week to shut down reports that the two actors are feuding. Ice-T revealed that he was sent an email from The National Enquirer that the tabloid was running a story about an alleged feud between the pair ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe.
Comments / 0