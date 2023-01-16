Read full article on original website
Phyllis Otto
Phyllis J. Otto, 94, Gackle, ND, passed away, January 15,2023, at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Phyllis was born, May 5, 1928, in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Art and Blanch (Miska) Tranmer. She began her education in Cleveland, ND, until the family moved to Gackle. Here Phyllis continued her education and graduated from Gackle High School, in 1946. Upon graduating, she began working at the Gackle Post Office, as a clerk. She continued working with the Postal Service for the next 31 years.
Swensons Named NDSU Saddle and Sirloin’s Agriculturalists of the Year
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – Dean and Paula Swenson will be honored by the North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin club as Agriculturalists of the Year at this year’s Little International Showmanship contest. The 97th Little I will be held Feb. 10-11. The Swensons will be honored at the Agriculturist...
Barbara Remmick
Barbara Remmick, 71, Jamestown, ND passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.
Choralaires to Present Dinner Concert
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Choralaires have been entertaining audiences since 1955. Since the pandemic, the performances have been a bit limited. But, a favorite event is coming back. The Dinner Concert: Honor/Dedication/Remembrance will be Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm.
Anita Tulp Named VCBC Library Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is happy to announce the hiring of new Library Director Anita Tulp, who started her duties on Jan 3, 2023. Anita is a long-time resident of Valley City and Barnes County and a long-term supporter of the...
VCHS Speech Team Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a fantastic first weekend of the season. The team hosted nearly 20 teams at their home meet on January 14th, 2023 at VCHS. The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 state qualifiers! Individual results below:. Radio:...
VCPS Will Repay For Over Levying Their Building Fund
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson. “In December, as we were considering funding options for our proposed school facility projects, our financial partner requested verification from Barnes County authorizing VCPS to levy up to 20 mills in the Building Fund. Upon receiving the request, we immediately contacted Barnes County Auditor, Beth Didier, for a copy of the proper documentation showing our authorization to levy 20 mills.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While driving the other day I was on my “pity-pot” about all the snow we have and some of its challenges. Then, as the sun set lower in the sky, I began noticing the magnificent artwork created by the snow, wind and shadows. The beauty ranged from the largest snow banks to the barely definable snow drifts in ditches, in fence lines, in the sloughs and on the tilled fields. Go for a drive & and enjoy the views.
Casey Kruger Captures 1st Place In Oratorical Contest
PARK RIVER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On January 14th, Casey Kruger, senior competitor on the Valley City High School Speech and Student Congress teams, took 1st at the East Region American Legion Oratorical Contest. Kruger traveled to Park River on Saturday, January 14th to compete at the VFW with his...
Elementary students make special delivery to Touchmark residents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fourth and fifth grade students at Eagles Elementary School are trying to bring joy to the residents at Toucharmark at Harwood Groves. Touchmark is Eagles’ Adopt-A-School program partner. “We see their smiles and its heartwarming,” said student Albert Duoa. The 24 students...
Hornbacher’s donates over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help feed those in need, Hornbacher’s has donated over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through the annual ‘Feed Hope’ campaign. According to the food bank, every dollar helps them put out two meals. ”It means there are families...
Cardinals Falls To M-P-C-G 65-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize. This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023. The Sales...
Barnes County Red Kettle Campaign Raises More Than $70K
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign raised more than $70-thousand dollars thanks to the generosity of the community. Barnes County Salvation Army spokesman Lee Isensee said they shattered their goal by more than $20-thousand dollars. He said the need to help...
Blue Jay Girls Win Fifth Straight, Take Down St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena in a 54-43 win over Saint Mary’s. Jamestown led at the halftime break by 11 as the Jays’ defense held St. Mary’s in...
Wild Horses Could Be Taken Away
Birgit Pruess is a biologist with a Ph.D. in Biology, originally from Germany. She has lived in Fargo since the early 90s, taking on a position at NDSU. Along with being a scientist she is also an artist and in 2014 she made her first trip to Theodore Roosevelt State Park (TRNP), with her parents, who were visiting from Germany to celebrate her 50th birthday.
Mauled and Abandoned
Sick riffs, extreme vocals, chaotic energy: all these and more are among the reasons that people listen to metal in all of its countless subgenres. The Fargo-Moorhead area has no shortage of both fans and talent when it comes to banging one’s head. The band Maul has been making waves in this pool of talent for the last several years and shows no sign of slowing down. Recently I had the opportunity to interview Garrett Alvarado, the vocalist, lyricist, and manager of the band.
Tornadoes Ranked #5 in Media Poll
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes Girls Basketball team has been ranked 5th according to the newest North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) Basketball Polls. They had been Receiving Votes since December 12th. The Tornadoes are currently riding a 9 game winning streak dating back...
