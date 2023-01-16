More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.

