The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Patriots interview Alabama's Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has reportedly interviewed for a job in the NFL. The New England Patriots interviewed O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with an offensive coordinator opening, and O’Brien is considered a top candidate in New England.
Darius Miles unaware of initial statement, hires Tuscaloosa firm
Former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was unaware of a statement made on his behalf Sunday and will now be represented by Turner Law Group of Tuscaloosa. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting on The Strip on Sunday. Earlier this...
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim
More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
