Tuscaloosa, AL

Patriots interview Alabama's Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has reportedly interviewed for a job in the NFL. The New England Patriots interviewed O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with an offensive coordinator opening, and O’Brien is considered a top candidate in New England.
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim

More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
