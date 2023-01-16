Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
studyfinds.org
Hormone replacement therapy could prevent Alzheimer’s in genetically at-risk women
NORWICH, United Kingdom — Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could help prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s in women who carry a gene which makes them more likely to develop the most common form of dementia. A team from the University of East Anglia says this type of treatment can bolster both memory and cognition among women with the APOE4 gene.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
studyfinds.org
Intermittent fasting leads to earlier death? Study suggests restricted eating not so good after all
MEMPHIS — For many people, there’s a constant, nagging inner monologue telling them to start a new diet or get back in the gym. However, some dieting and fitness plans may be doing more harm than good. Whether it’s intermittent fasting, cutting carbs, or going Keto, new research is advising caution for those who restrict their eating habits. Researchers at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center say that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of death in American adults 40 and older.
studyfinds.org
Vaccination to prevent dementia? New research suggests one way viral infections can accelerate neurodegeneration
One in nine Americans ages 65 and over had Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, and countless others were indirectly affected as caregivers, health care providers and taxpayers. There is currently no cure – available treatments primarily focus on prevention by encouraging protective factors, such as exercise and healthy diet, and reducing aggravating factors, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
studyfinds.org
Antibiotics in wastewater and sewage contaminating global waterways, boosting drug-resistant superbugs
SOLNA, Sweden — Antibiotic residues in wastewater and sewage works are contributing to antibiotic resistance, a new study warns. The findings are a threat to human health worldwide as antibiotic resistance could make common medications useless against more resilient strains of bacteria. Researchers in Sweden found the residue of 92 antibiotics in the West Pacific Region, including parts of China, and 45 of them in the South East Asia region, which includes India.
studyfinds.org
Get a hold of yourself: Negative thoughts speed up brain aging, neurodegeneration
GENEVA — Some people tend to be more emotionally open than others, but pretty much everyone has to face their feelings at some time or another. Negative emotions, anxiety, or the occasional bout of depression may be unavoidable in life, but fascinating new findings show how managing emotions can help limit neurodegeneration and slow down brain aging.
studyfinds.org
How effective vitamin D supplements are may hinge on one’s weight
BOSTON — Vitamin D supplements are recommended to help boost health and protect our bodies from a number of ailments, but how much you weigh could play a key role in how effective they are. New research reveals that overweight and obese people don’t reap the same benefits of vitamin D because their bodies process it differently.
studyfinds.org
Getting COVID while pregnant increases risk of death sevenfold, study warns
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are seven times more likely to die, a new study warns. The alarming findings by researchers at George Washington University also suggest that having COVID during pregnancy increases the risk that the baby will need intensive care as well. Pregnant women omen...
studyfinds.org
COVID-19 patients face higher risk of death for 18 MONTHS after infection
HONG KONG, China — COVID-19 may be just the beginning of a patient’s worries, even a year after their infection. A new study finds former coronavirus patients continue to face a much greater risk of dying for at least 18 months after their initial illness. Researchers say having the virus leads to a higher risk for suffering a heart attack or stroke in both the short and long-term.
studyfinds.org
‘Smart patch’ can detect warning signs of Alzheimer’s in just 6 minutes
SWANSEA, United Kingdom — A new patch that uses microneedles to examine the chemicals in a person’s skin can detect the signs of Alzheimer’s before symptoms emerge. Scientists at Swansea University say this groundbreaking device can spot inflammatory biomarkers of the disease with great accuracy in just six minutes. The “smart patch” can even detect other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s.
studyfinds.org
‘Living medicine’ may be the cure for drug-resistant infections
BARCELONA, Spain — “Living medicine” may help doctors tackle drug-resistant lung infections. A team in Spain says the breakthrough offers a new strategy to combat the leading cause of death in hospitals. In experiments, the new treatment worked on mice infected with pneumonia. Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are one...
studyfinds.org
Nasal spray for snoring, breathing issues in children may end the need for tonsil surgery
PARKVILLE, Australia — Getting tonsils out is one of the most common pediatric procedures children go through for snoring and sleep issues. However, Australian scientists from Murdoch’s Children’s Institute say there may be a simpler solution now. A simple saline nasal spray significantly decreases snoring and breathing difficulties in children, cutting the number of patients requiring tonsil removal surgery in half.
studyfinds.org
Test that ‘goes fishing’ for respiratory viruses delivers accurate results in just one hour!
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Many respiratory viruses can look almost identical in their symptoms but require different treatments to address the root cause. Now, University of Cambridge researchers have developed a new test that uses DNA as “bait” to test for multiple viruses at once — while producing accurate results within an hour. Essentially, scientists are “fishing” for respiratory illnesses.
studyfinds.org
Climate change, extreme weather linked to PTSD for the first time
SAN DIEGO — Natural disasters that result from climate change may lead to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Researchers at UC San Diego say the stress from experiencing wildfires in California is capable of causing mental problems and altered brainwaves in humans. It’s the first time scientists have found such a link to climate stress.
studyfinds.org
Food additives in bacon and sausages may cause Type 2 diabetes
VILLETANEUSE, France — Food additives that give bacon and sausages their characteristic color and flavor could be causing eaters to develop Type 2 diabetes, new research warns. A team in France has found that nitrites and nitrates raise the risk of the metabolic disease. Food producers commonly use these...
