Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Patriots interview Alabama's Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has reportedly interviewed for a job in the NFL. The New England Patriots interviewed O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with an offensive coordinator opening, and O’Brien is considered a top candidate in New England.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim

More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’

The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

