Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Darius Miles unaware of initial statement, hires Tuscaloosa firm
Former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was unaware of a statement made on his behalf Sunday and will now be represented by Turner Law Group of Tuscaloosa. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting on The Strip on Sunday. Earlier this...
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
Patriots interview Alabama's Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has reportedly interviewed for a job in the NFL. The New England Patriots interviewed O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with an offensive coordinator opening, and O’Brien is considered a top candidate in New England.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
DC native, former basketball star provided gun in Alabama murder, court documents say
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New information came Tuesday about the two men from the DMV who were charged with the capital murder of an Alabama woman this weekend. Sheriff’s deputies say D.C. native and former basketball star Darius Miles admitted to providing the gun used in the murder to Charles County, Md. native Michael […]
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim
More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
wbrc.com
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0