Related
Ars Technica
Google plans AirTag clone, will track devices with 3 billion Android phones
Following in the footsteps of Tile, Apple, and Samsung, it sounds like Google will be the latest Big-Tech company to make a Bluetooth tracker. Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski has spotted code for a Google first-party Bluetooth tracker codenamed—just in time for The Mandalorian season 3—"Grogu." Wojciechowski has found...
Ars Technica
Apple’s full-size HomePod is back with new features
As previously rumored, Apple today announced the release of a new second-generation, $299 HomePod smart speaker in a similar design to the first-generation HomePod from 2018. This new model is a comeback for the HomePod, which was discontinued in 2021 after it struggled in the marketplace despite a price cut.
Ars Technica
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
TechRadar
VPN Battery Drain: Here's how to avoid it
There has been a steady increase in the use of mobile devices to access the internet. In fact, as of December of 2022, Statcounter (opens in new tab) found that just over half of web traffic is from a mobile device. To accommodate these needs, VPN’s are available not only as desktop software, but also as a smartphone app. The use of these apps make it quite simple to control the VPN.
Ars Technica
D&D maker promises to get player feedback for coming “open” license update
When Wizards of the Coast (WotC) rolled out proposed changes to its decades-old Open Gaming License (OGL), most average players and smaller creators had to hear about it via a leaked copy of a version sent to big content makers. Now, WotC promises any coming changes will be done through a "more open and transparent" process that will start a "robust conversation" around any new proposals.
Android Authority
How to update apps on your Android phone
Many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. Some Android apps will work just fine without being updated. Others will lose major functionality if you skip even one update. And most apps exist somewhere in between the two extremes. Even if no new features are introduced and no bugs need addressing, many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. It’s important to know how to update apps on your Android phone so you can benefit from the security patches that are often a part of them.
Ars Technica
Logitech announces $70 webcams with USB-C, built-in shutters
Logitech today released a new series of webcams for users and IT managers seeking something below the $100 mark that still incorporates handy home office features, like a physical shutter and noise-canceling microphone. The Brio 300 and almost identically specced but enterprise-focused Brio 305 each support up to 1920×1080 resolution...
Ars Technica
New M2-powered MacBook Pros and minis have 8K video, Wi-Fi 6E, dozens of cores
Apple has unveiled new systems based on its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, giving the MacBook Pro and Mac mini line 8K video output, Wi-Fi 6E, up to 96GB of unified memory on the highest-spec machine, and what Apple claims is the longest-ever Mac battery life. The latest M2...
Ars Technica
Revisiting Apple’s ill-fated Lisa computer, 40 years on
Forty years ago today, a new type of personal computer was announced that would change the world forever. Two years later, it was almost completely forgotten. The Apple Lisa started in 1978 as a new project for Steve Wozniak. The idea was to make an advanced computer using a bit-slice processor, an early attempt at scalable computing. Woz got distracted by other things, and the project didn’t begin in earnest until early 1979. That’s when Apple management brought in a project leader and started hiring people to work on it.
Ars Technica
Samsung and iFixit now have parts for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy laptops
Samsung and iFixit launched an official repair program last August, and it's now getting support for a few more devices. Samsung says its self-repair program now includes the Galaxy S22 family and some laptops: the Galaxy Book Pro 15 and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15. Like we said at the...
Leaked Galaxy S23 case renders detail flat backs and the end of an era
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone’s supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship’s design.
Ars Technica
GeForce Now Ultimate first impressions: Streaming has come a really long way
Cloud-based gaming service GeForce Now's new Ultimate tier is rolling out today, promising a series of adjectives about game streaming that might have seemed impossible just a few years ago: high-resolution, ray-traced, AI-upscaled, low-latency, high-refresh-rate, and even competition-ready. I tested out the Ultimate tier, powered by Nvidia's RTX 4080 "SuperPODs,"...
Ars Technica
More malicious packages posted to online repository. This time it’s PyPI
Researchers have uncovered yet another supply chain attack targeting an open source code repository, showing that the technique, which has gained wide use in the past few years, isn’t going away any time soon. This time, the repository was PyPI, short for the Python Package Index, which is the...
Ars Technica
1923 cartoon predicts 2023’s AI art generators
In 1923, an editorial cartoonist named H.T. Webster drew a humorous cartoon for the New York World newspaper depicting a fictional 2023 machine that would generate ideas and draw them as cartoons automatically. It presaged recent advancements in AI image synthesis, one century later, that actually can create artwork automatically.
Ars Technica
A history of ARM, part 3: Coming full circle
The story so far: As the 20th century came to a close, ARM was on the precipice of massive change. Under its first CEO, Robin Saxby, the company had grown from 12 engineers in a barn to hundreds of employees and was the preferred choice in RISC chips for the rapidly expanding mobile market. But the mobile and computer worlds were starting to merge, and the titans of the latter industry were not planning to surrender to the upstarts of the former. (This is the final article in a three-part series. Read part 1 and part 2.)
Elon Musk Can’t Solve Twitter’s ‘Shadowbanning’ Problem
Since Elon Musk took over at Twitter, he has apparently spent a considerable amount of time “looking into” the personal complaints of individual users who suspect that they are not as visible on the platform as they should be. Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the fearmongering account Libs...
Business Insider
How to unlock a phone from T-Mobile to change carriers or travel abroad with your phone
To unlock a phone from T-Mobile, you need to check if your device meets the eligibility criteria. T-Mobile will remotely unlock eligible devices within two business days of meeting the requirements. Android users can unlock their phone in the Settings app, while iPhone users need to contact T-Mobile. Are you...
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Ars Technica
Reviewer buys 16TB portable SSD for $70, proves it’s a sham
Amazon won't deny that fraudulent reviews on its platform are a problem. And despite years of reports of fake storage products, listed with falsified reviews to cover up fake specs and performance claims, the scams keep coming. On Monday, Review Geek detailed its purchase of what an Amazon listing claimed...
The Verge
No, you can’t get a 16TB SSD for a hundred bucks
If you’ve searched for external SSDs on Amazon.com recently, you may have noticed something weird: mixed in with the 1TB and 2TB drives from brands like Samsung and SanDisk are a bunch of listings for 16TB SSDs, mostly around $100, and with surprisingly high user ratings. Every single one is a scam, even if they’re shipped by Amazon.
