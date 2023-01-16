Many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. Some Android apps will work just fine without being updated. Others will lose major functionality if you skip even one update. And most apps exist somewhere in between the two extremes. Even if no new features are introduced and no bugs need addressing, many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. It’s important to know how to update apps on your Android phone so you can benefit from the security patches that are often a part of them.

3 DAYS AGO