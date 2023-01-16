Our favorite PS5 SSD is $80 off and triples your hard drive space

In just a couple of weeks, the video game floodgates will open as hotly-anticipated new releases like Forspoken , Dead Space and Hogwart’s Legacy finally arrive. With so many exciting titles on the horizon, you might be worried about how you’ll store them all considering the PS5 ’s relatively small 667GB of stock storage space.

Fear not, because Amazon’s January Sales include discounts on one of the best PS5 internal SSDs you can buy. For a limited time, the WB_Black 2TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $219 at Amazon . That’s a sizeable $80 discount compared to its full price of $299. And if 2TB is more storage space than you’re likely to need, the WB_Black 1TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $129 at Amazon . This internal drive typically retails for $179, so you’re still saving $50.

WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $80 off as part of Amazon's January Sales. View Deal

WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The 1TB WD_Black SN850 SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been slashed $50, dropping it down to just $129 from a retail price of $179. This is the same great PS5 SSD that works right out of the box. It's a great pick if you want to upgrade your console's storage while sticking to a budget. View Deal

The WB_Black SN850 is a highly-rated PS5-compatible SSD that I’ve personally been testing in my own console for more than 18 months. And I can confirm it works flawlessly. But if you need some further reassurance, it’s also the only officially-licensed internal storage option on the market with Sony giving it a seal of approval back in July 2022. Naturally, the WB_Black SN850 hits all of Sony’s requirements for a PS5 SSD .

Even better, this model comes with a heatsink preinstalled. Sony advises that any SSD slotted into the PS5 console’s storage expansion slot must have some form of cooling to prevent overheating. And with this SSD sporting a built-in heatsink, you’re saved the hassle of having to purchase a third-party one and attach it yourself as you do with some models. Instead, the WB_Black SN850 is ready to go out of the box.

One of the best things about installing a new SSD on your PS5 console is that it doesn’t replace the stock hard drive either. For example, if you purchase a 2TB SN850, all that additional space comes in addition to the 667GB you started with. That should give you more than enough space to store literally dozens of the best PS5 games , and still have room left over for any sizeable updates or patches later down the line.

As the PS5 enters its third year on the market, it’s only natural that your storage space may be starting to dwindle. And while you could opt to delete and redownload games as required, purchasing a PS5 SSD is an elegant solution that’ll give you plenty of extra storage space to play with. Of course, scoring a best-in-class Western Digital model with a sizeable discount is an added bonus that makes an internal SSD practically an essential PS5 accessory.