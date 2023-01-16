Read full article on original website
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
City Council Zoning board approves 'Soul City Kitchens' in South Side
The City Council’s Zoning Committee has approved changes needed to clear the way for “Soul City Kitchens” to take over a century-old building that was once a Streets and Sanitation Department facility.
Pilsen Food Pantry Mourns After Death Of Beloved Staff Member Celso Dionicio Ignacio
PILSEN — Neighbors rallied to support the family of a dedicated Pilsen Food Pantry worker who died this month from complications from an illness. Celso Dionicio Ignacio, 50, died Jan. 8, pantry founder and physician Evelyn Figueroa said. His only son in Chicago was able to say goodbye, she said.
fox32chicago.com
West Town residents fed up with crime speak out: 'I want to move out of here'
CHICAGO - A Tuesday night community meeting brought together Chicago police, aldermen and the public. "That gunshot that we heard, it scared me to death and I want to move out of here," said Pooja Gandhi, who lives across the street from Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge, the scene of a recent fatal shooting.
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
Only 2 Chicago mayoral candidates appear at GOP forum on Southwest Side
A Chicago mayoral forum last night was pretty underwhelming. The event was hosted by the Southwest Side GOP Club. There were nine invites, but only two showed- Willie Wilson and Roderick Sawyer.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out
Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago residents fed up, hold meeting with city leaders after elderly victims robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A community meeting was held Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side. There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights, and South Deering communities. Neighbors say they are...
fox32chicago.com
Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village: police
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Around 9:31 a.m., Elk Grove Village police responded to the intersection of Meacham Road and Biesterfield Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor: Dixie Kitchen brings creole comfort food to Lansing with Fried Green Tomatoes and Blackened Catfish
Dixie Kitchen earns Local Flavor award for Louisiana flavors that mix creole, soul, and Southern cultures. LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Whether you want the crispy goodness of Southern fried chicken, or the slow heat of a Louisiana jambalaya, or traditional soul food favorites like greens and sweet potato mash, Dixie Kitchen has a range of flavorful spice combinations to please every palate. Managers Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger served The Lansing Journal a smorgasbord of Southern, cajun, creole, and soul food samples, and we loved them all, finally settling on the Fried Green Tomatoes as a signature appetizer and the Blackened Catfish as a signature dish.
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
After the loss of their son, NW Indiana couple use faith to help others find support
After a sudden loss of their child, a northwest Indiana couple developed a religious-based support group to help others — and they’re this week’s Difference Maker. The couple have started a program called “G.R.I.E.F.: God’s Relief In Every Family.”
oakpark.com
Police reports: Stranger kicks open apartment door
An unknown person kicked open the door to an Oak Park resident’s apartment unit around 4:41 a.m., Jan. 10, in the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue. The stranger was heard shouting, according to Oak Park police, before fleeing the scene. The damage to the door is estimated at...
harveyworld.org
Buildings set for demolition in Harvey
The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
