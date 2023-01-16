Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks asked his constituent Ed Coles to stand at a town hall meeting last week at Glory Empowerment Center on Maddox Road. “Mr. Coles and his wife live at the highest point of elevation on Forest Hill Road,” Banks said at the Jan. 8 event. “Before any of our water goes out, his goes out four or five days before. I know what’s about to happen in our area because of Mr. Coles.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO