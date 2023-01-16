Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, January 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
WAPT
Greater Jackson Chamber's annual meeting focuses on the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — The Greater Jackson Chamber held its annual meeting Wednesday and its main concern was how much the water crisis affects not only people, but businesses in the town too. There were many important people in that meeting today. One of them is president and CEO of...
WLBT
Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe. Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson...
WAPT
Two Mississippi Museums host MLK Night of Culture event
The Two Mississippi Museums had a packed house Monday night. The museums hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. night of culture event. This year's theme was inspired by the Black Empowerment Gallery in the Civil Rights Museum. The event featured performances and live artists that explored how African Americans persevered...
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
WAPT
Clinton Public School District approves modified calendar, next school year begins in July
CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The modified calendar will still adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD 2023-2024 calendar here. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
WAPT
Dixie National kicks off with mule competition
JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
WLBT
Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been tapped to take over as Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, a week after the previous commissioner pleaded guilty to three counts in an election grant embezzlement case. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed RaToya Gilmer McGee to...
WLBT
Former plant manager says she was fired for airing city’s ‘dirty laundry’ weeks before Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson water plant manager is suing the city for wrongful termination, saying that she was fired after airing the city’s “dirty laundry” in an interview with WLBT. Mary Carter, the former deputy director of water operations, filed suit in U.S. District...
WAPT
Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
WLBT
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
WLBT
No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
WAPT
Jackson residents, leaders come together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
A prayer breakfast was held on Monday at the New Horizon Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Several city and state leaders, as well as residents, gathered for the 32nd annual MLK breakfast. The event was not only to remember King's legacy but also to celebrate and pray...
mississippicir.org
‘When will water crises end?’ South Jackson residents want to know
Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks asked his constituent Ed Coles to stand at a town hall meeting last week at Glory Empowerment Center on Maddox Road. “Mr. Coles and his wife live at the highest point of elevation on Forest Hill Road,” Banks said at the Jan. 8 event. “Before any of our water goes out, his goes out four or five days before. I know what’s about to happen in our area because of Mr. Coles.”
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
Comments / 0