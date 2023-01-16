ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe. Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Two Mississippi Museums host MLK Night of Culture event

The Two Mississippi Museums had a packed house Monday night. The museums hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. night of culture event. This year's theme was inspired by the Black Empowerment Gallery in the Civil Rights Museum. The event featured performances and live artists that explored how African Americans persevered...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dixie National kicks off with mule competition

JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson attorney tapped to replace Johnson as election commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney has been tapped to take over as Hinds County District 2 election commissioner, a week after the previous commissioner pleaded guilty to three counts in an election grant embezzlement case. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed RaToya Gilmer McGee to...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

‘When will water crises end?’ South Jackson residents want to know

Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks asked his constituent Ed Coles to stand at a town hall meeting last week at Glory Empowerment Center on Maddox Road. “Mr. Coles and his wife live at the highest point of elevation on Forest Hill Road,” Banks said at the Jan. 8 event. “Before any of our water goes out, his goes out four or five days before. I know what’s about to happen in our area because of Mr. Coles.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
VICKSBURG, MS

