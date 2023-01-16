Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
colchestersun.com
Jan. 17 Town Newsletter: Budget and recreation center ballot items for Town Meeting Day, solar site update and more
ARTICLE 6 - Town Municipal Services Budget. “Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Fifteen Million, Twenty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred Eighty-Six Dollars ($15,028,386) of which Twelve Million, Six Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Eighty-Nine Dollars ($12,622,189) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, Four Hundred Six Thousand, One Hundred Ninety-Seven Dollars ($2,406,197) by non tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024?”
Barton Chronicle
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan
Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
mynbc5.com
Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money
The rural infrastructure assistance program would provide $3 million for towns to get help applying for federal aid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
colchestersun.com
10 places to go ice skating in Northwest Vermont
Looking to beat the winter blues? Ice skating is a fun and inexpensive way to get out of your house and have a blast. Here are 10 places you can go skating in Chittenden and Franklin County. Bombardier Park West, Milton. The rink is not open yet, according to Milton...
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site
After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
Barton Chronicle
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility
Dairy production, pricing and farm income will be controlled by the government, and paid for by jacking up the prices of dairy products paid by families who won’t ever catch on. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility.
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
mynbc5.com
Local residents experience mail delays while the USPS struggles to fill positions
WILLISTON, Vt. — Have you noticed your mail getting delivered less and less frequently? It's an issue that a lot of people in Chittenden County and throughout the rest of the state said they've experienced for weeks. For some, the delay happens every other day. But for others, it...
mynbc5.com
Vermont legislators begin drafting new gun control bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, a new bill focusing on gun control and gun reform is making the rounds in the state house. The nine-part bill would outlaw straw purchasing of firearms at the state level. Straw purchasing is when a person legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone that is legally not allowed to possess a gun.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
Colchester Sun
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
Comments / 0