smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night

CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
CEDAR HILL, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Guthrie Explosion

Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
GUTHRIE, KY
WSMV

1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
GUTHRIE, KY
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)

Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
GUTHRIE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive

A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.

