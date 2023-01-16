Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
Injuries reported following head-on crash on Tiny Town Road
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Clarksville.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Crash survivor still learning to walk after deadly Spring Hill crash years ago
This brought back flashbacks for Deann O'Brien, who was in a wreck not far from where Friday's crash occurred. She still suffers from PTSD after her crash on Nashville Highway and Carters Creek Pike.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents
"The number one contributor we see in accidents is distractions."
WSMV
1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
Laptop among items stolen from car outside day care in Whites Creek area
A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from a woman's car outside a day care in the Whites Creek area.
Theft victims forced to pay $2,000 for stolen truck
The companies' stolen truck was recovered a month ago, and the truck has been sitting in a tow yard ever since, racking up more than $2,000 in storage fees.
Thieves steal a tow truck and use it to steal a $115,000 Cadillac from Brentwood
A $115,000 Cadillac has vanished off a car lot in Brentwood. According to police, the thieves loaded up the car at Andrews Cadillac Company in Brentwood on Tuesday morning at around 2:12 a.m.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
whvoradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
wkdzradio.com
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
