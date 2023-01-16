Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Elite Basketball Lineup Edition
It looks like Kentucky Basketball has found its lineup moving forward. It seems like all season the Kentucky coaching staff has struggled to put together lineups that were efficient on both sides of the ball. But data suggests that Kentucky has found its best lineup, and it has paid dividends...
CJ Fredrick Arises as Kentucky's On-Court Captain: 'CJ Leads, Man, He Just Leads.'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of the many things that Kentucky basketball was lacking across the first half of the regular season, an on-court leader was blatantly one of them. As Gonzaga, Missouri and Alabama all ran rampant over the Wildcats in their respective home gyms (or at least their home ...
wymt.com
Kentucky outbattles Georgia 85-71 thanks to career night from Oscar Tshiebwe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After an impressive win against the AP-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team returned home to Rupp Arena Tuesday night to try to turn it into a winning streak, with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way. Another hard fought game, with...
Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Terrific second half. First half, they were beating us on the bounce and we had to tighten up the defense. My error was, I ...
WATCH: John Calipari Press Conference Following Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' 85-71 win over Georgia on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the press conference above. More on the big win over the Bulldogs here. More on Ian Jackson's commitment to North Carolina HERE. More on how ...
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Edition
It’s safe to say that for the most part of the Kentucky Wildcats’ first 17 games this season, reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe looked like a shell of himself. Even head coach John Calipari publicly challenged Tshiebwe earlier this week. For those of you who...
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
voiceofmotown.com
Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
Wave 3
Frazier Museum teams up with UK basketball legends for limited-edition bourbon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three NCAA basketball champions are working with the Frazier History Museum for a limited-edition bourbon representing the University of Kentucky’s championship win in 1978. 78 Legends is a limited blend of Kentucky 5-year and 50-year Bourbon whiskeys that honors players and coaches of the university’s...
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
spectrumnews1.com
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
wymt.com
Lexington still reporting weekly increases in COVID cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders say we have not seen an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, but the city of Lexington is still reporting weekly increases in cases. The city recorded 380 cases last week, 25 more than the week before. One person reportedly died from COVID-related complications.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
