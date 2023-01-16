Read full article on original website
City Council Approves Construction of Fiber Optic Hub
Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to a planned unit development allowing for the construction of a fiber optic hub in Dubuque Technology Park. ImOn Communications plans to construct the fiber optic hub at the north end of Digital Drive in order to support internet services on the south side of the city. ImOn Communications plans to complete the project by 2024.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to help protect Galena-area property
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will protect a 68-acre property near Galena through a conservation easement donated by the property’s owners. The property contains prairie, forests, streams and farm fields, along with an 1854 limestone farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An announcement notes that donors also contributed to a preservation easement to Landmarks Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that protects historic structures throughout the state. The easements remain with the deed of the property in perpetuity, even if its current owners sell it.
Meeting Gets Feedback On Bobcat Hunting
State officials on Wednesday attempted to explain the benefits and feasibility of bobcat hunting in Dubuque County. About 50 people attended a public information meeting, at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque. Several attendees came with questions to pose during the event. In 2021, the DNR removed Dubuque County from a list of counties in which a bobcat hunting season was to be added, after receiving 20 letters opposing the season from county residents and other feedback. Delaware and Jones counties were added at that time, and bobcat hunting already was allowed in Jackson County. Bobcats are native to Iowa, but they were mostly wiped out by human settlement by the early 1900s. They were protected as an endangered species in the state by 1977. But officials saw the cats return in the 1990s, and their populations continue to climb. Wednesday’s meeting was for informational purposes only and will have no immediate impact on whether bobcat hunting is allowed in the county.
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
Shared revenue, EMS top list of concerns at SW Wisconsin listening session
Emergency services, infrastructure projects and state funding for communities topped the list of resident priorities at a listening session held Monday by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers. Around 35 people joined state Rep. Travis Tranel, and state Senator Howard Marklein, in Lancaster. It was the fourth such session Marklein has held in his district since the Wisconsin State Legislature began its session two weeks ago. Representatives from several local communities used the event to renew pleas for an increase in shared revenue — the funding the state allocates to provide local government services — citing stagnating or declining funding over the past 10 years. Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper said the issue has caused his city to make cuts to services and projects, such as certain street improvements or equipment purchases for the local fire department.
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
Second Man Sentenced For Theft of Firearms in Maquoketa
A second man has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 29 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case is related to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir of Maquoketa, and then-17 year old Kasey Jones of Bernard, were also arrested.
Proposed Development Agreement Include Traffic Improvements
Dubuque city officials are proposing an agreement to share the costs of making necessary traffic improvements near a planned $12 million project creating retail and office space. Under the proposed development agreement, the city and Switch Development LLC would each pay a portion of the estimated $610,000 in traffic improvements at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, including widening lanes, installing traffic signals, turning lanes and underground utilities and placing crosswalks and curb ramps. Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Development, said ground was broken on the project in November, and he plans to complete the building by the middle of 2024.
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
Cuba City Police K-9 Thor Seeks Your Help!
According to a press release, the Cuba City Police Department, and Non-Profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, hope to fund local K9 Thor with a brand-new bullet resistant vest to help keep him safe while he's out saving the community!. This is huge news for the law enforcement office in Cuba...
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
