COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO