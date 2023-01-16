Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
WATCH - “The plan calls for 10 to 15 wolves per year to be introduced in Colorado for the next three to five years.” Inside CPW’s proposal. After a measure on the 2020 ballot passed by a narrow margin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been working on a plan to re-introduce gray wolves to the state.
Colorado Springs teahouse owner serves dim sum
For Tanya Lin, owner of Yellow Mountain Tea House, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Chinese New Year, a 16-day celebration beginning Sunday, would not be complete without the bite-size dumplings known as dim sum. Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and is represented by one of 12 animals;...
Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
KKTV
Stephen Hogan takes over as Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had their best season in club history and did not want to “start fresh” or rebuild after the transfer of head coach Brandon Burke. So, when looking for who to fill his spot they knew to look right at the guy who’s worked with Burke for over a decade.
KDVR.com
I-25 back open at Castle Pines after crash
Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Dan Daru is next to Interstate 25 near Castle Pines where cars are moving following a crash but roads remain snow packed. Meteorologist Travis Michels forecasts outside in...
Park Rangers honored for saving lives at Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission honored CPW Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park for their heroism in saving multiple lives last summer. Acting CPW Southeast Regional Manager April Estep praised the rangers for risking their lives by plunging into the frigid waters and high waves to save guests of […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs’ Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.
KKTV
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business. The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD said drivers are reminded to simply […]
weather5280.com
Denver & Colorado's snowfall forecast: Impactful snow is on the way, especially north and east of the city
Our eyes remain on the system to hit tomorrow, Tuesday, through Wednesday. As we have discussed previously, the biggest impact is all up to what is now any minor changes to position and speed of the storm as it develops over southeastern Colorado. If that storm develops a touch north...
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Lab analysis confirms suspect was responsible for 3 Colorado murders in 2018
Almost five years after a man suspected of killing three people was shot and killed by El Paso SWAT, laboratory testing confirmed he was the one and only suspect in the murders.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
KKTV
Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver knocked out power for thousands after smashing into a transformer Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, which is just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. State Patrol tells 11 News the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions. They were uninjured.
