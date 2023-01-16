Read full article on original website
electrek.co
BYD continues expansion to UK – could it pass Tesla in global BEV sales this year as projected?
Having already expanded into several countries throughout Europe, Build Your Dreams (BYD) has announced that sales of its EVs will begin in the UK this quarter. As the veteran Chinese automaker continues to expand its BEV production and sales presence around the globe, we wonder if 2023 is the year that BYD Auto usurps Tesla for the top spot in global sales.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
electrek.co
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study
EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
electrek.co
Hertz and Uber announce deployment of 25,000 Tesla and Polestar EVs in Europe
Hertz and Uber announced today that they are expanding their partnership to electrify their fleets, and they are deploying 25,000 electric cars in Europe. In 2020, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles to be delivered over the next year.
electrek.co
Xpeng triggers price war in Chinese EV market, slashing prices to compete with Tesla
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng announced Tuesday it would cut prices on some of its most popular models. The move comes after Tesla and others in the region have implemented similar price drops, fueling what could be a competitive pricing war in China. Xpeng cuts prices in China, joining Tesla.
US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine
The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country's Western supporters seek to boost its armored forces. The United States and other countries have made several large donations of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but with the exception of Britain have not pledged to provide modern Western tanks.
Japan's Dec consumer inflation hits fresh 41-year high
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 4.0% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast.
electrek.co
Tesla increases the price of its home charging station by 20%
Tesla has increased the price of its home charging station by 20% after several price drops made it the cheapest option available. Last year, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America. The...
electrek.co
Fliteboard launches its Series 3 lineup of electric hydrofoils, including ‘world’s lightest’ ULTRA L
Electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard is back with a fresh lineup of all-electric foiling products. The company launched its Series 3 range of eFoils today, complete with several upgraded models of varying shape, color, and price, plus an entirely new eFoil promising to be the “world’s lightest.” Check them all out below.
electrek.co
Breaking down Geely Group’s 5% sales growth by automaker, including Volvo Cars and Polestar
Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely Group has posted its annual sales results for 2022, which accounted for more than 2.3 million vehicles sold and nearly 5% growth overall. Although not all of those sales were all-electric models, EVs accounted for nearly a third of them. Here’s how each of the Group’s EV brands performed in 2022.
electrek.co
Battery-swapping giant Gogoro announces its biggest international expansion yet
Gogoro, the Taiwanese-based battery swapping and energy storage leader, has just announced a massive expansion in India to create the “world’s largest sustainability-focused portable energy system to date”. A three-way strategic energy partnership was announced today between Gogoro, the Indian State of Maharashtra and Indian tier-1 automotive...
electrek.co
Alpine CEO sees US as crucial market, will bring two ‘Porsche-like’ EV models stateside
Renault’s revived sports car brand Alpine could make a huge resurgence this decade through ambitious production and sales goals under the marque’s CEO Laurent Rossi. Rossi sees the US as a crucial market in reaching its sales targets and intends to bring two bespoke Alpine EVs to the US market that will be positioned similarly to Porsche’s two SUV models. It may take a few years though.
electrek.co
Climate activists use subvertising billboards to call out Toyota and BMW for greenwashing, anti-climate lobbying
Climate activists across three different social awareness groups have banded together to post over 400 irreverent billboards across Europe, using subvertising tactics to expose automakers like Toyota and BMW for promoting zero-carbon BEVs while simultaneously lobbying to keep combustion vehicles on roads for decades to come. The goal of these billboards is to not only spotlight the harsh truth, but to call local governments into action to ban ads that promote combustion vehicles.
electrek.co
VinFast looks to keep pace with Tesla with new promotions
VinFast is quickly expanding its brand as demand for electric vehicles continues soaring. However, with Tesla’s aggressive price cuts, will the EV maker be able to keep up? To remain competitive, VinFast said it would introduce new promotions Tuesday. VinFast to offer promotions to compete with Tesla. Tesla initiated...
electrek.co
ZeroAvia successfully completes first flight of world’s largest hydrogen-electric plane [Video]
Less than a month after receiving a permit to fly from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), hydrogen-electric plane developer ZeroAvia has successfully completed the first flight of its 19-passenger aircraft. It’s maiden flight marks the record for the largest aircraft in the world to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine, representing a huge moment for clean aviation.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records
Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week. Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling. Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in...
electrek.co
The world’s largest electric ferry can take you and your closest 2000 friends across the ocean
Electric power is flexing its muscles again as the world’s largest electric ferry – capable of carrying 2,100 passengers and their vehicles – is set for delivery in two years. World’s largest electric ferry set to sail. Incat Tasmania, an Australian manufacturer of high-speed craft (HSC)...
electrek.co
DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP
DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP. This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Tritium...
electrek.co
This Chinese offshore wind turbine will be able to power 90K homes
In less than two weeks, Chinese wind turbine maker Mingyang has stolen the title of “world’s largest offshore wind turbine” from CSSC Haizhuang. Offshore wind turbines just keep getting bigger: Mingyang Smart Energy has unveiled the MySE 18.X-28X, and it’s bumped CSSC Haizhuang’s H260-18MW out of the top spot.
