electrek.co

BYD continues expansion to UK – could it pass Tesla in global BEV sales this year as projected?

Having already expanded into several countries throughout Europe, Build Your Dreams (BYD) has announced that sales of its EVs will begin in the UK this quarter. As the veteran Chinese automaker continues to expand its BEV production and sales presence around the globe, we wonder if 2023 is the year that BYD Auto usurps Tesla for the top spot in global sales.
electrek.co

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study

EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
electrek.co

Hertz and Uber announce deployment of 25,000 Tesla and Polestar EVs in Europe

Hertz and Uber announced today that they are expanding their partnership to electrify their fleets, and they are deploying 25,000 electric cars in Europe. In 2020, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles to be delivered over the next year.
AFP

US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine

The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country's Western supporters seek to boost its armored forces. The United States and other countries have made several large donations of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but with the exception of Britain have not pledged to provide modern Western tanks.
Reuters

Japan's Dec consumer inflation hits fresh 41-year high

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 4.0% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast.
electrek.co

Tesla increases the price of its home charging station by 20%

Tesla has increased the price of its home charging station by 20% after several price drops made it the cheapest option available. Last year, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America. The...
electrek.co

Breaking down Geely Group’s 5% sales growth by automaker, including Volvo Cars and Polestar

Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely Group has posted its annual sales results for 2022, which accounted for more than 2.3 million vehicles sold and nearly 5% growth overall. Although not all of those sales were all-electric models, EVs accounted for nearly a third of them. Here’s how each of the Group’s EV brands performed in 2022.
electrek.co

Battery-swapping giant Gogoro announces its biggest international expansion yet

Gogoro, the Taiwanese-based battery swapping and energy storage leader, has just announced a massive expansion in India to create the “world’s largest sustainability-focused portable energy system to date”. A three-way strategic energy partnership was announced today between Gogoro, the Indian State of Maharashtra and Indian tier-1 automotive...
electrek.co

Alpine CEO sees US as crucial market, will bring two ‘Porsche-like’ EV models stateside

Renault’s revived sports car brand Alpine could make a huge resurgence this decade through ambitious production and sales goals under the marque’s CEO Laurent Rossi. Rossi sees the US as a crucial market in reaching its sales targets and intends to bring two bespoke Alpine EVs to the US market that will be positioned similarly to Porsche’s two SUV models. It may take a few years though.
electrek.co

Climate activists use subvertising billboards to call out Toyota and BMW for greenwashing, anti-climate lobbying

Climate activists across three different social awareness groups have banded together to post over 400 irreverent billboards across Europe, using subvertising tactics to expose automakers like Toyota and BMW for promoting zero-carbon BEVs while simultaneously lobbying to keep combustion vehicles on roads for decades to come. The goal of these billboards is to not only spotlight the harsh truth, but to call local governments into action to ban ads that promote combustion vehicles.
electrek.co

VinFast looks to keep pace with Tesla with new promotions

VinFast is quickly expanding its brand as demand for electric vehicles continues soaring. However, with Tesla’s aggressive price cuts, will the EV maker be able to keep up? To remain competitive, VinFast said it would introduce new promotions Tuesday. VinFast to offer promotions to compete with Tesla. Tesla initiated...
electrek.co

ZeroAvia successfully completes first flight of world’s largest hydrogen-electric plane [Video]

Less than a month after receiving a permit to fly from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), hydrogen-electric plane developer ZeroAvia has successfully completed the first flight of its 19-passenger aircraft. It’s maiden flight marks the record for the largest aircraft in the world to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine, representing a huge moment for clean aviation.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records

Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week. Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling. Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in...
electrek.co

DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP

DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP. This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Tritium...
electrek.co

This Chinese offshore wind turbine will be able to power 90K homes

In less than two weeks, Chinese wind turbine maker Mingyang has stolen the title of “world’s largest offshore wind turbine” from CSSC Haizhuang. Offshore wind turbines just keep getting bigger: Mingyang Smart Energy has unveiled the MySE 18.X-28X, and it’s bumped CSSC Haizhuang’s H260-18MW out of the top spot.

