Real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski 'steps back from talks to invest heavily into Everton, and has not spoken to owner Farhad Moshiri since the World Cup'... as pressure mounts on the Toffees board with the club stuck in the bottom three

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
Nottingham Forest want to sign a new goalkeeper after their No 1 Dean Henderson is ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury... with veteran Wayne Hennessey set to stand in for Steve Cooper's side
Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a keeper after Dean Henderson was ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been a vital figure in Steve Cooper's side who sit 13th in the Premier League - five points above the relegation zone.
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea as long as he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco - with the French defender making just FOUR Ligue 1 starts since joining in the summer
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea if he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco on a loan until the end of the season last summer, but it has not gone as well as planned. Sarr has only started four times...
Erik ten Hag 'played a crucial role in Man United's shock loan move for Burnley flop Wout Weghorst... who wasn't flagged by scouts during last summer's botched pursuit of Marko Arnautovic'
Manchester United Erik ten Hag was critical to the club's surprise loan move for compatriot Wout Weghorst, according to reports. Weghorst had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley after the Dutch international was unable to prevent Burnley from being relegated to the Championship. According to The Athletic, Ten Hag...
‘I can see Mikel Arteta dancing around his living room’: Jamie Redknapp says things ‘couldn’t have gone any worse’ for Man United after Casemiro's yellow rules him out of Arsenal clash... as Brazilian FUMES at Bruno Fernandes
Jamie Redknapp feels losing Casemiro to suspension for their crunch Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal made their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace much worse. The Brazilian midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season when he brought down Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute at Selhurst Park.
Leicester make approach to sign FC Copenhagen left-back Viktor Kristiansen for £17million... as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his defence to stave off the threat of relegation
Brendan Rodgers, F.C. København, Leicester City Football Club, Viktor Løth Forsmann Kristiansen, Jacinda Ardern. Leicester are discussing the £17million transfer of defender Viktor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen. Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements this month with the Foxes sitting just two points above the relegation...
Newcastle make fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby with the Magpies long-term admirers of the Frenchman... while Arsenal are also keeping tabs after missing out on top target Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea
Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby. Newcastle are long-term admirers of French winger Diaby but have previously been put off by Leverkusen’s demands. However they remain keen to be kept informed of developments regarding Diaby who is also on Arsenal’s radar after they...
Aston Villa outcast Frederic Guilbert completes his move to Strasbourg... with the defender having made just ONE appearance in the last three seasons for Villa
Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert, 28, has completed his move to RC Strasbourg. The 28-year-old has only played one game for Villa in the last three seasons, and he has been unhappy with his lack of game-time under Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery. Sportsmail previously reported how his contract was...
JACK GAUGHAN: It seems unthinkable - but should Man City drop Haaland? Elite coaches across Europe give their verdict on whether Pep should leave his star striker out against Tottenham
There is a slight absurdity to the big questions surrounding Manchester City at the moment. Since the weekend defeat at Old Trafford, the focus on the blunting of their collective edge has been laid squarely on the sharpest tool at their disposal. Erling Haaland: does he make City worse? In...
Borussia Dortmund to rival Everton for loan deal for Anthony Elanga with the Sweden international having fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag, Anthony Eltanga, Borussia Dortmund, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Sweden, Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is wanted by Borussia Dortmund. The Sweden international is open to moving abroad despite interest from Everton also. United manager Erik ten...
Dejan Kulusevski admits he has 'no idea' why Tottenham keep conceding first in games after their defeat to Arsenal... as he tells his team-mates that they need to pick themselves up to turn their season around
Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski has told his team-mates not to feel sorry for themselves as they look to turn their season around. Spurs were soundly outperformed during the north London derby on Sunday as arch-rivals Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory. Antonio Conte's side have been off the boil since the...
Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli fires parting shot in final press conference, claiming English football will attract ALL the best European talent and warning of 'inexorable decline' in the face of 'dominant Premier League'
Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has urged European football to push for change, with the Italian fearful of the Premier League prizing away all of Europe's stars, thereby 'marginalising' surrounding competitions. Agnelli, who could face trial over allegations of false accounting at Juventus, was famously one of the architects of...
Rio Ferdinand hails Manchester United's defensive performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester City... as he claims it 'was one of the most controlled performances without the ball' he had seen from United
Rio Ferdinand has lauded Manchester United's defensive performance against Manchester City, insisting there is now something different about Erik ten Hag's side. United secured a memorable victory over City on Saturday as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1. The result extended their unbeaten run in all...
