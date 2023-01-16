Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities
West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
Local hospital to implement AI to detect cancer
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to implement artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer.
The Health Plan donates to help stock West Virginia food banks
The Health Plan made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.
wvpublic.org
Disability Community Advocates At The Capitol
Wednesday was Jan Lilly-Stewart Disability Advocacy Day at the West Virginia Capitol, providing an opportunity for the disability community to come together and let their voices be heard. Paul Smith is the director of the Fair Shake Network, a grassroots organization of West Virginians dedicated to educating the public on...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Releases Annual Report
In the past year, Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia served 4,703 children which was a 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, according to a new report. On Tuesday morning, The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released an annual report of service from...
Stephanie Clark’s Online Church Continues To Grow
Rev. Stephanie R. Clark, Pastor, The Online Church, Stephanie Clark Ministries, LLC, started the Online Church during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 because families wanted to know “what to do about church” since churches were closed during this time. Clark started having family members dial in to her cell phone. She was then advised to go to a conference call line so others could dial in, expanding from five members to now over 45, reaching members in WV and throughout the state of Virginia. The Online Church meets in person four times a year at Jeter Watson School or the Depot in...
wvpublic.org
Speaker Hanshaw Shares Session Priorities And Attorney Talks Finances For Aging Parents, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians at some point are faced with the problem of taking over their parent’s finances and care. As part of his ongoing series, "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents," News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Franki Parsons, a Charleston attorney who specializes in estate planning and works with families who may need a conservatorship or a guardianship.
wvpublic.org
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?
(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population. While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State. But, is it enough to draw […]
Is it legal to marry your cousin in West Virginia?
There are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 9-13
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls) Shavers Fork (lower section) Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek) South Branch...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
ridgeviewnews.com
WVDNR Announces Recent Water Stockings
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Anderson Lake. Blackwater River. Bullskin Run. Cacapon Park Lake. Cedar Creek Lake. East Fork Greenbrier River. Evitts Run. Glady Fork. Knapps Creek.
wvpublic.org
Lawmaker Proposes Fiddle As W.Va. State Instrument
A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Williamson Daily News
Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies
West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
West Virginia legislators propose ‘Marshall University Airplane Crash Day’ to honor victims
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia legislators are proposing a state-wide day to remember the 75 lives lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall University plane crash. Every year, the Marshall community holds a remembrance ceremony on Nov. 14, the anniversary of the crash, to honor the lives lost that night. Students say professors allow […]
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply
CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.
Comments / 0