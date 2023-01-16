Rev. Stephanie R. Clark, Pastor, The Online Church, Stephanie Clark Ministries, LLC, started the Online Church during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 because families wanted to know “what to do about church” since churches were closed during this time. Clark started having family members dial in to her cell phone. She was then advised to go to a conference call line so others could dial in, expanding from five members to now over 45, reaching members in WV and throughout the state of Virginia. The Online Church meets in person four times a year at Jeter Watson School or the Depot in...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO