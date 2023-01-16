ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvpublic.org

Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Disability Community Advocates At The Capitol

Wednesday was Jan Lilly-Stewart Disability Advocacy Day at the West Virginia Capitol, providing an opportunity for the disability community to come together and let their voices be heard. Paul Smith is the director of the Fair Shake Network, a grassroots organization of West Virginians dedicated to educating the public on...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Releases Annual Report

In the past year, Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia served 4,703 children which was a 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, according to a new report. On Tuesday morning, The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released an annual report of service from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Stephanie Clark’s Online Church Continues To Grow

Rev. Stephanie R. Clark, Pastor, The Online Church, Stephanie Clark Ministries, LLC, started the Online Church during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 because families wanted to know “what to do about church” since churches were closed during this time. Clark started having family members dial in to her cell phone. She was then advised to go to a conference call line so others could dial in, expanding from five members to now over 45, reaching members in WV and throughout the state of Virginia. The Online Church meets in person four times a year at Jeter Watson School or the Depot in...
COVINGTON, VA
wvpublic.org

Speaker Hanshaw Shares Session Priorities And Attorney Talks Finances For Aging Parents, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians at some point are faced with the problem of taking over their parent’s finances and care. As part of his ongoing series, "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents," News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Franki Parsons, a Charleston attorney who specializes in estate planning and works with families who may need a conservatorship or a guardianship.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?

(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population.  While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State.  But, is it enough to draw […]
COLORADO STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 9-13

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls) Shavers Fork (lower section) Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek) South Branch...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

WVDNR Announces Recent Water Stockings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Anderson Lake. Blackwater River. Bullskin Run. Cacapon Park Lake. Cedar Creek Lake. East Fork Greenbrier River. Evitts Run. Glady Fork. Knapps Creek.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Lawmaker Proposes Fiddle As W.Va. State Instrument

A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Williamson Daily News

Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies

West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

West Virginia residents demand action on PFAS contamination in drinking water supply

CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, a new report has revealed the alarming presence of forever chemicals in dozens of the state's drinking water systems. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected at least one kind of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in 67 of West Virginia's drinking water systems, with 20 from surface-water sources and the remaining 47 from groundwater sources primarily concentrated in the Ohio River Valley and Eastern Panhandle regions.

