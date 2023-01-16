ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights

From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
The Independent

Brexit is doomed, says Boris Johnson’s favourite paper

The Conservatives have made such a “hash” of Brexit that the project is probably “unsalvageable”, according to Boris Johnson’s favourite newspaper.An editorial column in The Telegraph – where Mr Johnson formerly worked and known to be his favoured newspaper – suggested that Brexit was now doomed to failure.Admitting “almost nothing has been achieved”, the Brexit-backing newspaper added: “With no plan to unleash its potential, it can only fester, stoking tensions in Northern Ireland and strangling small firms with red tape.”“It is time for the Leave camp to start saying the unsayable: the Tories have made such a hash of...
The Independent

Boris Johnson invited to speak to ‘plotters conference’ after May election results

Boris Johnson has been asked to speak at a “plotters conference” of supporters hoping to restore him as Conservative leader. The event will be held in May the wake of what are predicted to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak.Up to 1,000 Tory party members could gather in Bournemouth to hear Mr Johnson speak, the organisers the new Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) hope. Led by Tory donor Lord Cruddas the CDO wants to take power from Tory MPs, who have ousted three prime ministers in the last five years, and give it to party members, among whom...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC

Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon

An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
The Independent

Ex-minister who criticised Brexit trade deal latest Tory MP to step down

Former cabinet minister George Eustice has become the latest Conservative to announce plans to stand down as an MP at the next general election.The former environment secretary had spoken out against the “not very good deal” post-Brexit trade deal struck he helped push through after leaving cabinet last year.Mr Eustice, 51, said he will not be challenging to retain the seat of Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, so he can pursue a “final career outside politics”.He follows more than a dozen senior Tories and rising stars in announcing their exit plans from the Commons at the general election expected in 2024.Their moves come...
The Independent

Brexit to blame for collapse of Britishvolt, says ex-Tory leader William Hague

Brexit is to blame for the collapse of the British electric car battery start-up Britishvolt causing hundreds of job losses, according to former Conservative leader Lord William Hague. The Tory grandee said the failure of the company – which had plans to build a giga-factory in Northumberland – was “part of the damage” of the UK’s exit from the EU.Britishvolt made the majority of its 300 staff redundant on Wednesday after appointing administrators when it failed to raise enough funding for its Cambois site.“That is very concerning and it’s a sad reflection probably on Brexit,” Lord Hague told The...
The Independent

‘Simply untrue’ that levelling up fund favours South East – Gove

Michael Gove has defended the allocation of a £2 billion levelling up fund, saying it is “simply untrue” that the cash is mainly being handed to the relatively affluent South East.The Levelling Up Secretary insisted the latest round of investment is “specifically tilted towards the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland”.It follows criticism that the funding for more than 100 projects across the UK is being directed at areas not considered deprived, including Rishi Sunak’s own Richmond constituency.The military town of Catterick Garrison in the Prime Minister’s wealthy North Yorkshire seat is receiving £19 million to regenerate the...
BBC

MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN

A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
BBC

Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff

Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
The Independent

UK Government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’ – Jack

The UK Government is not seeking to veto Scottish Parliament legislation “whenever it chooses” by moving against controversial reforms of the gender recognition process passed by Holyrood, Alister Jack has said.The Scottish Secretary said the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would have “serious adverse effects” on the operation of UK-wide equalities legislation.Giving a statement to MPs on the Government’s decision to use Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the Bill from gaining royal assent – the first time such powers have been used since Holyrood was established in 1999 – Mr Jack said “very senior legal opinion” is...

