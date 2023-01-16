Read full article on original website
Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights
From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
Brexit is doomed, says Boris Johnson’s favourite paper
The Conservatives have made such a “hash” of Brexit that the project is probably “unsalvageable”, according to Boris Johnson’s favourite newspaper.An editorial column in The Telegraph – where Mr Johnson formerly worked and known to be his favoured newspaper – suggested that Brexit was now doomed to failure.Admitting “almost nothing has been achieved”, the Brexit-backing newspaper added: “With no plan to unleash its potential, it can only fester, stoking tensions in Northern Ireland and strangling small firms with red tape.”“It is time for the Leave camp to start saying the unsayable: the Tories have made such a hash of...
Boris Johnson invited to speak to ‘plotters conference’ after May election results
Boris Johnson has been asked to speak at a “plotters conference” of supporters hoping to restore him as Conservative leader. The event will be held in May the wake of what are predicted to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak.Up to 1,000 Tory party members could gather in Bournemouth to hear Mr Johnson speak, the organisers the new Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) hope. Led by Tory donor Lord Cruddas the CDO wants to take power from Tory MPs, who have ousted three prime ministers in the last five years, and give it to party members, among whom...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Observer view on how the UK has become a hostile place to have children | Observer editorial
Parents are being forced to bring up their offspring in conditions that will have grave repercussions for society
BBC
Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon
An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office
A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
RIP ‘levelling up’ – another Johnson catchphrase that failed to deliver | Simon Jenkins
The north-south divide won’t be rebalanced by ministers doling out centralised funds to favourite projects, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
MSNBC host zeroes in on special counsel Jack Smith's secret weapon against Donald Trump
Prosecutor Jack Smith of the US waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, on November 10, 2020. (PETER DEJONG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday did a deep dive into the career of...
Ex-minister who criticised Brexit trade deal latest Tory MP to step down
Former cabinet minister George Eustice has become the latest Conservative to announce plans to stand down as an MP at the next general election.The former environment secretary had spoken out against the “not very good deal” post-Brexit trade deal struck he helped push through after leaving cabinet last year.Mr Eustice, 51, said he will not be challenging to retain the seat of Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, so he can pursue a “final career outside politics”.He follows more than a dozen senior Tories and rising stars in announcing their exit plans from the Commons at the general election expected in 2024.Their moves come...
Brexit to blame for collapse of Britishvolt, says ex-Tory leader William Hague
Brexit is to blame for the collapse of the British electric car battery start-up Britishvolt causing hundreds of job losses, according to former Conservative leader Lord William Hague. The Tory grandee said the failure of the company – which had plans to build a giga-factory in Northumberland – was “part of the damage” of the UK’s exit from the EU.Britishvolt made the majority of its 300 staff redundant on Wednesday after appointing administrators when it failed to raise enough funding for its Cambois site.“That is very concerning and it’s a sad reflection probably on Brexit,” Lord Hague told The...
‘Simply untrue’ that levelling up fund favours South East – Gove
Michael Gove has defended the allocation of a £2 billion levelling up fund, saying it is “simply untrue” that the cash is mainly being handed to the relatively affluent South East.The Levelling Up Secretary insisted the latest round of investment is “specifically tilted towards the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland”.It follows criticism that the funding for more than 100 projects across the UK is being directed at areas not considered deprived, including Rishi Sunak’s own Richmond constituency.The military town of Catterick Garrison in the Prime Minister’s wealthy North Yorkshire seat is receiving £19 million to regenerate the...
BBC
MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN
A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
UK Government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’ – Jack
The UK Government is not seeking to veto Scottish Parliament legislation “whenever it chooses” by moving against controversial reforms of the gender recognition process passed by Holyrood, Alister Jack has said.The Scottish Secretary said the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would have “serious adverse effects” on the operation of UK-wide equalities legislation.Giving a statement to MPs on the Government’s decision to use Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the Bill from gaining royal assent – the first time such powers have been used since Holyrood was established in 1999 – Mr Jack said “very senior legal opinion” is...
