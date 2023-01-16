ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf. Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

