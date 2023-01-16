Read full article on original website
Related
Allen officially withdraws from ERIC organization
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center as his first official act in office. “I made a promise to the people of Alabama that ending our state’s relationship with the ERIC organization would be my first official act as Secretary of State,” Allen said. “I came into the office after being sworn in yesterday and signed the letter to ERIC notifying them that Alabama is no longer a participant in any of their programs. The relationship between Alabama and ERIC is officially over.” Allen, who took the oath of office as Alabama’s...
wvtm13.com
Alabama withdraws from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted
Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
Alabama is one of two states to recognize MLK, Robert E. Lee Day together
Alabama is one of just two states in the nation to recognize Confederate leader Robert E. Lee's birthday on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding
Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here
Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
WAAY-TV
Combating gun violence among young Black men in North Alabama takes community effort, activists say
Recent shootings throughout North Alabama and even across the state have some social activists calling for change to help teach Black men about the dangers of gun violence. Social leaders want to make sure they spread gun violence awareness to help keep young Black men out of trouble and away from jail.
$400 one-time payment is likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
alreporter.com
Big Buck Photo Contest continues, hunters encouraged to donate to Venison Provisions
Deer hunters know the rut is in full swing throughout Alabama’s Black Belt. As deer become more active, hunters will spend more time in deer stands in hopes of harvesting a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) wants you to share your deer hunting photos through its popular Big Buck Photo Contest.
Comments / 1